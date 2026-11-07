After IAS Divya Mittal, UP PCS Officer Anupama Saroj Singh Quits, Hints At Political Entry

Anupama Saroj Singh, a former Deputy Commissioner of GST in Uttar Pradesh, has announced her decision to leave the state administrative service and explore a new role in public life. Her decision has sparked speculation about a possible entry into politics.

The daughter of former MP Sushila Saroj and wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, Anupama has also had a career in music and films. She is known to many as Anupama Raag.

In a social media post on November 4, she described her decision as the beginning of a new journey with a fresh commitment. She said her move from administrative service to public life was not simply about taking up a new role, but about finding new ways to serve society.

In a video message, Anupama said the decision had not been easy. During her years in administration, she had the opportunity to understand people's problems and work towards resolving them. However, she felt that there were limits to what she could achieve while working within the system.

"Now the time has come not just to expect change, but to become a part of that change," she said.

Watch the video here:

She also highlighted the need for greater participation of women in politics and policymaking, saying it was essential for building a better and more sensitive society.

Music has played an important role in shaping her outlook, Anupama said. She believes her experience in the music industry helped her become more sensitive to people's struggles, hopes and aspirations.

'I Had Been Thinking About This For 10 Years'

Speaking to NDTV, Anupama Saroj said she had been considering leaving her government job for nearly a decade before finally taking the decision.

"I had been thinking about leaving the job for around 10 years, and now circumstances have come together in such a way that I decided to leave my state government service," she told NDTV.

She explained that during her years in service, she often felt restricted because several changes required action at the policy level.

Her family background has also influenced her decision. While her mother has been associated with politics, her husband is also active in the political sphere. Anupama said she had been actively involved in her officers' association as well.

Which Political Party Will Anupama Saroj Join?

Although Anupama has indicated that she wants to enter public life, she has not revealed when she plans to formally join politics or which political party she may choose.

For now, she wants to focus on issues concerning women, disadvantaged communities and education. She said she would decide her future course of action after discussions with her family and close associates.

In her message, she also made an appeal to people, saying she was entering this new field not just with her own voice, but with a commitment to become the voice of others.

Her decision marks a new chapter in her journey, from music and films to administration and now potentially politics.