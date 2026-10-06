Accused In Guwahati Homestay Death Shot In Leg After Escape Attempt

The man arrested in connection with the death of a Gauhati University student was shot in the leg by police early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to escape while being taken to a location in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, police sources said.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am. Ashik Ali was being taken by a police team from Kamrup's Dharapur towards Guwahati's Azara area as part of the investigation when he allegedly attempted to escape, following which police fired at him, according to preliminary information.

Ali was hit in the leg and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Further details about his condition and the circumstances leading to the firing are awaited.

Ali is among the key accused in the case involving the death of the student, who was found critically injured at a homestay in the Garal-Dharapur area on September 26. She was first taken to a nearby health facility and later shifted to GMCH, where she was declared dead.

READ | Guwahati Homestay Employee Arrested Days After Student's Death

The case was registered after police found injury marks on her body. Investigators subsequently questioned people connected to the homestay and examined what happened inside the premises before the victim was found injured.

During questioning, Ali had reportedly claimed that the girl had died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police, however, said the circumstances surrounding her death were being investigated and that his version was being verified against other evidence.

The investigation also focused on the homestay, including its guest records and the circumstances in which the premises were accessed after the incident. Police questioned the caretakers, staff and owner and examined whether any material evidence had been disturbed or removed.

A homestay employee was later arrested in connection with allegations of tampering with evidence. Police also questioned other people linked to Ali as part of the investigation.

Ali was subsequently charged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the case and was remanded to police custody for questioning.

Tuesday's firing will now be examined as part of the case, with police expected to establish how Ali allegedly attempted to escape, what led to the use of firearms and the circumstances in which he sustained the gunshot injury.

