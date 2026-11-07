"7th Attempt On My Life": Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Attack On Kolkata Home

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged an attack on his home in Kolkata following a clash between his party's workers and the BJP workers last night during his birthday celebration.

A shouting match ensued between the two parties' workers around 2 am in front of Banerjee's Kalighat residence after chants labelling someone a "thief". The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that the "BJP goons" threw his supporters to the ground and beat them up with brickbats.

A video shared by Banerjee also showed some people tearing down banners and posters belonging to Banerjee.

Following this, the Trinamool MP stepped out of his home and engaged in a heated argument with the police and the BJP supporters, he alleged, adding that the ruling party workers "assaulted" the police.

He alleged that the BJP supporters brought revolvers and had a "premeditated intent to kill".

"One of our colleagues, Tapas, had the tissue near his thumb crushed; I sent him to the hospital for stitches, but the doctor said stitches wouldn't suffice; he will require plastic surgery. Someone else suffered a fracture to the bone beneath their eye. They threw stones and bricks. All of this unfolded right in front of the police," Banerjee told the media.

The MP said that it wasn't the first time he was attacked.

"On June 19, following an incident in Sonarpur when I was returning from Delhi, an attempt was made on my life by individuals armed with guns. Our workers caught them red-handed. We filed a complaint, yet the police took no action."

In a post on X, the Trinamool MP said that this was the seventh attempt on his life in the last six months.

"Yet there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in West Bengal. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds," he said.

The BJP, however, called the incident a "drama".

Bengal BJP minister Dilip Ghosh said, "The first time we are seeing birthday celebration on a leader being celebrated on footpath! If anyone creates a nuisance at night, then protest is expected. Who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left, so attempts are being made to mislead people by using emotional rhetoric."

The incident occurred a day after Banerjee alleged that unidentified individuals had been conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence for the past two days, claiming they identified themselves as police personnel when confronted. In a post on X, he demanded an immediate inquiry into the suspected surveillance.

Questioning the alleged involvement of the state police, he said, "Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?"

Banerjee said he was bringing the matter to the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kolkata Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and West Bengal Police.