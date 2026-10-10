"Arrest Me": Abhijeet Dipke Detained From Plane Ahead Of CJP's Delhi Protest

A team of Delhi Police entered the plane in which Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke landed in Delhi on Saturday morning. Dipke went live on his instagram as cops entered the plane and detained him amid high in-flight drama ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke posted the video showing Delhi Police team entering the flight as he alongwith other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from the flight itself.

The video posted by Dipke showed commotion inside the flight as the CJP members argued with the cops asking them why they could not wait for them to deboard the flight. "You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us, we are not afraid," Dipke was seen telling the women cops who boarded the plane. The CJP leaders were then taken by police personnel to an unknown location from the airport.

Dipke had earlier in the morning left Mumbai for Delhi to lead protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP, in a statement, condemned the "authoritarian detention" of its Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi.

"This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka," the CJP said.

Earlier in the morning, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh were also detained at their homes to stop them from joining the police.

Over 400 suspected protesters were detained from different parts of the Capital overnight by the Delhi Police.

Earlier on Friday Delhi Police had denied permission for the CJP protest saying that the permission was not sought well in advance.

The Capital has seen unprecedented curbs with 45 Metro stations shut and dozens of trains cancelled to stop the movement of the protesters.

The Centre has deployed over 20,000 personnel from the police and the Central Armed Police Forces to maintain law and order.