6 Of Family Die As Fire Engulfs House, Attached Store On Diwali In Maharashtra

Six members of a family died due to severe burns and suffocation after a massive fire engulfed the family's grocery store and attached residence in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Diwali night.

The fire broke out at midnight and consumed the family's grocery store in Dharashiv's Yedshi village, along with their entire home, reducing everything to ashes in an instant. The business had spanned three generations.

Daughters Had Returned Home For Diwali

Two daughters of the family, Siddhi and Gayatri, who were pursuing their studies in Pune and Dharashiv, had come home to celebrate the festival and were among those who died in the incident.

Villagers are expressing deep outrage over the failure of the fire brigade to arrive on time. It is alleged that the fire tender lacked both water and diesel, leading to a critical loss of time.

Locals made desperate attempts to rescue the family trapped inside by using a JCB machine to break down the walls of the house, but by then, it was already too late. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Three major fires were reported in different parts of Mumbai on Diwali night that destroyed several huts, shops, a garage, and parts of a commercial building.

In wake of the incidents, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority on Monday banned the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the metropolis until November 25.

