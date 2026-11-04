35-Year-Old Brain-Dead Man's Organs Save 3 Lives In Ahmedabad

Before the festival of Diwali, a 35-year-old man from Dehgam in Gandhinagar district brought light into the lives of 3 patients through organ donation after he was declared brain dead at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The tragic chain of events began when the young man suffered severe head injuries in a road accident near Dehgam. He was rushed for treatment on October 31, first to Gandhinagar and subsequently to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where doctors made every possible effort to save his life. Despite rigorous medical care, his condition deteriorated due to critical injuries, and doctors declared him brain dead on November 3.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, the counselling team and doctors at Civil Hospital gently explained the concept of brain death and the profound impact of organ donation to his grieving wife. Facing the unimaginable pain of losing her husband, she showed immense courage and gave written consent to donate his organs.

Through this noble decision, 1 liver and 2 kidneys were successfully retrieved and immediately sent to the Kidney Hospital within the Civil Medicity campus for transplantation into waiting patients. With this latest case, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reached a milestone of 260 organ donations, bringing the total number of organs and tissues donated through the institution to 1,126 over time.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi shared that organ donation is the highest form of selflessness, allowing a person to live on even after death.

He praised the family for displaying extraordinary courage and humanity during their darkest hour, noting that a timely and compassionate decision can bring back light to families facing the darkness of losing a loved one.