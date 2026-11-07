3 Injured In Mumbai High-Rise Fire, 'Rocket' Firecracker May Have Started It

Three persons were injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Friday evening, suspected to have been caused by a firecracker, possibly a 'rocket', officials said.

A statement issued by Mayor Ritu Tawde's office said the fire broke out on the 20th floor of the 21-storey Royal Altezza residential building on Vallabh Baug Lane in Pantnagar in Ghatkopar East at 8.08 pm.

Officials said one Sainath Awale (45) suffered 27 per cent burns and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. His condition was stable, they said, quoting doctors at the civic-run facility.

Two others, identified as Nirav Lodaya (34) and Rajesh Lodaya (47), were admitted to nearby Zynova Hospital in stable condition, they added.

Tawde, who is a resident of Ghatkopar East, visited the spot and reviewed the rescue and relief operations.

The fire was subsequently classified as a Level-II call, with at least eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment deployed to douse the flames. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control after more than two hours, officials said.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and a search operation was underway to ascertain whether anyone was trapped inside, they said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Adani Electricity, Public Works Department and the local civic ward office were involved in the operation.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are being ascertained, officials said.

They, however, said it may have been caused by a firecracker, possibly a 'rocket'.

Citing preliminary information, officials had said the blaze erupted on the 23rd floor of Kukreja Palace Building on Vallabh Baug Lane.

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