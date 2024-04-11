3 IAS Officers' Lavish Paris Trip On Public Money Exposed By Chandigarh Audit Report

The IAS officers made a week-long trip to Paris in 2015

Business class tickets, luxe five-star hotel rooms and unaccounted expenditure -- an audit has revealed shocking irregularities by three senior IAS officers who travelled to France on an official trip in 2015, raising questions about the misuse of public money.

The three bureaucrats are Vijay Dev, then adviser to the Chandigarh administrator, Anurag Agarwal, then Chandigarh home secretary and Vikram Dev Dutt, then secretary (personnel). At the time, former Punjab Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki was holding additional charge of Chandigarh.

The Trip

In 2015, the Chandigarh administration received an invitation from Foundation Le Corbusier in Paris for a meeting to mark the 50th Anniversary of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, who prepared the master plan for Chandigarh. The administration nominated four participants for the event. The Home Ministry's clearance was sought for Vijay Dev, Vikram Dev Dutt and Anurag Agarwal. The tour programme was drawn up and approved. It turned out that the officers sanctioned each other's tours - Mr Dev's trip was approved by Mr Dutt and Mr Dutt's by Mr Dev. Mr Dev also approved the programme of Mr Agarwal.

The report by Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, says the invitation was originally meant for one officer - the Chief Architect of Chandigarh -- but three secretary-level officers went instead, that too at the cost of the taxpayer. The trip, the report noted, was not sponsored by the host foundation and all expenses were paid by the Chandigarh administration. The officers, it said, also bypassed the rule that no foreign travel exceeding five days should be approved without a nod from a screening committee. This trip was for seven days. One point highlighted in the audit report is how the officers, without any approval, expanded a one-day tour to seven days.

The Cost

For each of the three officers, business class tickets cost Rs 1.77 lakh. The audit reports states that hotels were changed too. "Initially, the Intercontinental Hotel Paris Avenue was booked from 12 June, 2015 to 18 june, 2015 (07 days) for Rs. 4,39,168 in r/o Advisor to the Administrator UT, Chandigarh and Rs. 3,42,954 in r/o Secretary Personnel-cum- Secretary Urban Planning and Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Tourism. Later, the hotel was changed to Hotel Le Royal Monceau, Paris from 12 June, 2015 to 18 june, 2015 for Rs. 9,10,364 In r/o Advisor to the Administrator UT, Chandigarh and Rs. 4,43,498 in r/o Secretary Personnel-cum-Secretary Urban Planning and Home Secretary- cum-Secretary Tourism," the audit report said. This change cost over Rs 6.7 lakh. On the reason behind the change, Mr Agarwal told The Indian Express in 2022, "I don't remember exactly... the then Advisor wanted a location closer to the Arc De Triomphe... It is quite possible that we booked a hotel, and it was changed due to locational issues."

RTI records show that Vijay Dev was initially sanctioned over Rs 6.5 lakh, Anurag Agarwal Rs 5.6 lakh and Vikram Dev Dutt Rs 5.7 lakh for the trip, totalling to nearly 18 lakh. The expenditure, however, crossed Rs 25 lakh -- about 40 per cent more than the amount initially sanctioned.

About a month after the trip, the Union Territory administration under Vikram Dev Dutt cleared the increased spending for Vijay Dev. And Mr Dev cleared the extra expenses for Vikram Dev Dutt and Anurag Agarwal, helping each other like they did before.

The Aftermath

Two officers have since been transferred and one has retired. Vijay Kumar Dev, now retired, is the Election Commissioner of Delhi. Vikram Dev Dutt is Director General of civil aviation regulator DGCA and Anurag Agarwal is Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer.

Last year, following allegations that several officers of Chandigarh were travelling to Delhi by business class and staying at five-star hotels, administrator Banwari Lal Purohit took a tough decision.

"After a careful consideration of present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels," he said in a letter to the administration.

The letter noted, "As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn't be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn't be accepted at any cost."

The IAS officers in question did not respond to NDTV's calls. A senior officer of Chandigarh Administration said, "We have received the audit observations. We will examine it and take appropriate action."