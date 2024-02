A farmer has died at Haryana's Khanauri border, where protesting farmers have gathered. The cause of death is not yet known.

Shubh Karan Singh, 23, was a resident of Bathinda. He was was the son of Charanjit Singh, residents of village Valo in Bathinda district, said farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra.

His body has been kept at the Rajendra Hospital in Patiala.