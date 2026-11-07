2 Gurugram Law Firms Get Notice For Violating 50% WFH Order As Air Worsens

Amid the worsening air quality in the entire Delhi-NCR, the Gurugram administration has now issued show-cause notices to two prominent law firms in the city for failing to comply with the 50 per cent work from home (WFH) mandate. The work from home order is part of several instructions and measures that are being taken to mitigate the rising pollution in the city.

The instruction states that 50 per cent of the staff should be put to work from home, to reduce the number of vehicles and vehicular pollution as well. Following up on the same, the Gurugram administration sent notices to Trilegal and JSA Advocates & Solicitors, both of which have offices in the Godrej GCR complex located in Sector 42.

The notices were sent after a team led by Badshahpur Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) conducted a surprise inspection at both offices. They found a higher number of employees present in the offices than permitted under the current guidelines. Consequently, notices were issued to both firms, seeking an explanation.

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According to the notices issued by the administration, JSA Advocates & Solicitors has a total workforce of 117 employees. During the inspection, approximately 87 employees were found to be present in the office- well above the 50 per cent threshold, which would have limited the number of staff on-site to around 58. Similarly, Trilegal has a total of 262 employees and approximately 160 were found present during the inspection.

The rules permit only half- about 131 employees to work from the office. The administration stated that the number of employees present at both locations exceeded the mandated limit, constituting a violation of the directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Response Sought Within 24 Hours

The Badshahpur SDM has directed the management of both firms to provide a written response within 24 hours. In addition to a formal response, companies will also be required to submit specific records to substantiate their claims.

These include the actual number of employees working at the company, biometric and attendance reports for the day of inspection, the roster for the 50 per cent of staff called into the office, and details regarding employees working from home. The administration has clarified that if a response is not received within the stipulated timeframe, or if the response is deemed unsatisfactory, further action may be initiated under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021.

50% Work From Home Rule In Effect Until November 20

Following directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh issued an order on November 3. Under this mandate, all private institutions and offices in the district are permitted to have a maximum of 50 per cent of their workforce physically present in the office between November 5 and November 20. The remaining employees are required to work from home.

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The DC has emphasised that the directives aimed at curbing pollution must be strictly adhered to. Teams are actively conducting inspections of private institutions and offices across the district's various sub-divisions. Notices will be issued to any establishments found to be in violation of these rules.

According to administrative sources, employees and local residents are taking to social media to report offices that are failing to comply with the 50 per cent WFH mandate- often tagging the DC in their posts.

Acting on these complaints, administrative teams are conducting surprise inspections at these offices. District administrative sources note that the issuance of such notices to corporate offices marks the first instance of this type of enforcement action in the district.

(Inputs from Manoj Vashisht)