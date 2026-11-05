14 MBBS Students Suspended In Telangana For Ragging Juniors

Fourteen senior MBBS students of Telangana's Government Medical College (GMC) have been suspended for allegedly harassing junior students in a case of ragging, which has triggered concern prompting the college administration to act.

The disciplinary action follows an online complaint lodged by the affected students with the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Anti-Ragging Cell in Delhi. The action came after junior students submitted their complaint about a week ago, alleging harassment by senior students on the college campus.

The NMC subsequently alerted the local police and college authorities, following which the institution initiated an internal inquiry through its anti-ragging mechanism.

During the inquiry, 14 senior students were allegedly found involved in the incident. Investigators reportedly examined video footage and other material as part of the proceedings.

Based on the findings, the college decided to suspend four students facing serious allegations for six months, while the remaining ten students were suspended for four months.

A special meeting involving the college principal, senior officials and heads of departments was held on Tuesday to review the incident and discuss disciplinary measures.

College Principal Dr. B. Valya clarified that action had been initiated in accordance with anti-ragging guidelines and that further investigation was underway.

The administration is also expected to strengthen monitoring to prevent similar incidents.

The NMC's anti-ragging regulations provide for strict disciplinary action against students found guilty, including suspension from academic activities, expulsion from hostels and cancellation of admission, depending on the seriousness of the offence.