12 Mirages, 3 Air Strikes: 5 Points On Strike On Jaish Camps

Indian Air Force jets dropped bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). (File Photo)
New Delhi: In "non-military, pre-emptive" strikes by the Indian Air Force across the Line of Control, a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed was destroyed, the government says. The camp was managed by Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law. India carried out the pre-dawn air strikes two weeks after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up explosives next to a security convoy in Pulwama in Kasmir, killing 40 soldiers.
Here is what we know about the strike:
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control around 3.30 am and dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the targets.
The first strike took place at 3.45 am, the second at 3.48 am and the third at 3.58 am, sources reported.
The strikes took place at the biggest Jaish training camp in Pakistan, led by Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar. The camp is on a hillock in Balakot.
Different targets were hit within a large complex. The target was selected based on intelligence inputs, to strike terrorists and ensure that there were no civilian casualties.
The government says that there were credible inputs of the Jaish-e-Mohammed planning more suicide attacks and training its fidayeen terrorists.