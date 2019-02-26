12 Mirages, 3 Air Strikes: 5 Points On Strike On Jaish Camps

Indian Air Force jets dropped bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). (File Photo)

New Delhi: In "non-military, pre-emptive" strikes by the Indian Air Force across the Line of Control, a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed was destroyed, the government says. The camp was managed by Jaish chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law. India carried out the pre-dawn air strikes two weeks after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up explosives next to a security convoy in Pulwama in Kasmir, killing 40 soldiers.