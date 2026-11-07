1 Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Slab Of House Collapses In Ghaziabad

One worker died, and others are feared trapped after a concrete slab collapsed at a construction site in Sikri village of Modinagar in Ghaziabad district, Modinagar MLA Manju Shiwach said.

Five workers were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, police said.

Speaking to ANI after reaching the site, Shiwach called it "a very unfortunate incident."

"A concrete slab (linter) collapsed. The slab was being poured using a capsule; whether the shuttering shifted or some other factor was involved is a matter for investigation. Sadly, the labourers were working, even on the day of Diwali, hoping to earn their daily wages, when the slab collapsed. Six or seven labourers were present; unfortunately, one of them died after being trapped under the debris," he said.

Police also reached the spot promptly after the incident, and rescue operations by the NDRF and SDRF rescued 5 people.

DCP (Rural) Surendranath Tiwari said, "Upon receiving this information, the local police team, the fire service, the NDRF, and the SDRF were immediately notified and dispatched to the site. A rescue operation was promptly launched, during which five individuals were pulled from the debris and transported to the hospital. The rescue operation has now concluded; there is no one left to be rescued."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to reach the spot immediately and speed up relief and rescue work.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to speak with the families of those dead and provide all possible assistance, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)