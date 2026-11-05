1,941 Arrested In Kashmir Anti-Drugs Crackdown, Rs 154-Crore Assets Attached

Police have arrested 1,941 persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking during an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign in Kashmir, a top police official said.

Officials said more than 1,500 cases have been registered and properties worth Rs 154 crore, belonging to alleged drug traffickers, have been attached.

According to Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Sujit Kumar, police have seized 1,711 kg of contraband during the crackdown across the Valley.

He said 567 bank accounts have been frozen and around Rs 10 crore recovered in cash. Police have also destroyed narcotic crops cultivated on around 2,111 kanals of land.

Mr Kumar said drug addiction was a serious social challenge that requires collective intervention.

"Those mothers who are fighting this battle and want their children to come out of drug addiction should come forward. We will protect their identity and extend every possible assistance," he said.

The IGP said families could approach any police station for help and the department would facilitate access to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

On cybercrime, Mr Kumar said police have received 12,385 complaints involving over Rs 54 crore this year. Of this, more than Rs 7 crore has been recovered, while efforts are underway to trace and freeze the remaining funds in coordination with banks and other agencies, he said.

He said 93 FIRs have been registered in cyber fraud cases, including seven involving mule bank accounts.

Warning youngsters against becoming unwitting participants in cybercrime networks, Mr Kumar urged them not to share their bank accounts, mobile numbers or identity documents with people involved in suspicious financial transactions.