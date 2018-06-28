4 Self-Styled Godmen Arrested For Extortion In Hyderarabad

Four self-styled godmen were today arrested in Hyderabad, police said (Representational)

Four self-styled godmen, who allegedly extorted 500 grams gold and 1 kg silver besides Rs 1 lakh in cash from a 48-year-old man on the pretext of performing some rituals, were today arrested in Hyderabad, police said.

E Vasu, T Sathakoti, K Babu Srinu, and V Pullayya, all astrologers and hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and residing in Hyderabad, told the man that there was a threat to the lives of his wife and children and told him to perform certain rituals, they said.

Initially he gave them Rs 1.10 lakh through cheque, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

He also gave them gold bars weighing (total 500 grams) and 1 kg silver, the Commissioner said.

The man later lodged a complaint with police after the accused again called him saying there was a threat to his life, police said.

Police have seized 500 grams gold, 1 kg silver and Rs 1 lakh from the possession of the accused.