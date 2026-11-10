5 Hyderabad Fertility Centres Get Notices Over Egg Donation Racket

Allegations of exploitation of poor women through an illegal human egg collection network have triggered an intensified investigation in Hyderabad, with the Telangana State Commission for Women issuing notices to five fertility centres and seeking explanations over their alleged involvement.

The representatives of the five centres -- Indira IVF, Narmada Fertility Centre, Oasis Fertility Centre, Sadguru ART Centre, and Padmaja Fertility Centre -- appeared before the Commission at Buddha Bhavan on November 9. However, the chairperson, Nerella Sharada, expressed displeasure that the principal management representatives had not attended and employees had been sent instead.

Representatives of the five centres were questioned individually, and written explanations were collected.

The Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), accompanied by medical officials, also appeared before the Commission.

Sharada directed health officials to investigate the complaints thoroughly and cancel the permissions of centres if violations were established. She warned that only the principal administrators or managing directors would be accepted at the next hearing.

The Commission has directed them to appear personally on November 13 with detailed explanations.

The Commission is also examining whether vulnerable women were exploited and whether mandatory medical and legal safeguards were followed.

The inquiry follows a police operation on October 31, when Malkajgiri police rescued 43 women and arrested eight persons in an alleged interstate egg donation racket.

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The women were brought from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states after being promised payments for egg donation.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi said investigators were examining all aspects of the racket. She said hormonal medicines recovered during raids would be subjected to forensic examination to establish whether they had been administered to the women.

Under Section 27 of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, egg donors must be aged 23-35, can donate only once in their lifetime, and no more than seven oocytes may be retrieved. Donor screening and collection must follow prescribed safeguards.