Yoga Helps Heart Failure Patients Walk Farther And Live Better, All-India Study Reveals

A new all-India study found that yoga can significantly improve quality of life and physical functioning in people living with heart failure. Researchers presented a major, multi-centre all-India clinical trial called Yoga-CaRe HF at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in Chicago on November 7, 2026. It is the largest cardiac rehabilitation trial ever conducted globally.

A research study involving almost 3,500 adults across 16 centres in India suffering from heart failure discovered that those who participated in a yoga-focused cardiac rehabilitation program experienced better quality of life and increased walking distance compared to those who received enhanced standard treatment.

Patients were randomly split into two groups alongside their usual medical treatment. 1,737 patients joined the Yoga-CaRe program, while 1,755 patients received enhanced standard care consisting of three health education sessions and an advice booklet

Participants in the yoga program showed significant improvements in overall health status and quality-adjusted utility scores at the three-month mark compared to those receiving standard care.

Major findings of the study include:

1. Improved Quality of Life

Participants in the yoga program showed significant improvements in overall health status and quality-adjusted utility scores at the three-month mark compared to those receiving standard care.

2. Better Physical Capacity

Patients in the yoga group experienced greater physical endurance, demonstrated by an increase of 25.5 meters in the 6-minute walking distance test compared to the standard care group.

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3. Additional Benefits

Secondary findings noted improvements in patient frailty scores and support for tobacco cessation.

4. Caregiver Well-being

A notable secondary outcome was that caregivers' quality of life improved, alongside a reduction in caregiver depression.

5. Impact on Clinical Events

While combined clinical events including deaths, hospitalisations, and strokes fell by 10% in the yoga group, this reduction was not statistically significant.

Researchers highlighted that a low-impact, yoga-based program offers a highly scalable, culturally adaptable, and economical alternative for communities with limited resources or for patients who prefer low-impact physical activity.

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The Yoga-CaRe HF program structure

The program included three core pillars:

Standardised Yoga Practices. Participants completed 20 supervised in-person and online sessions over three months covering gentle asanas, pranayama, and meditation/relaxation tailored to their exercise capacity. They were advised to practice at home for 50 to 55 minutes daily for up to 24 months using recorded videos.

Patients received a structured guide titled "Healthy Living with Heart Failure" covering nutrition, medication adherence, and symptom management.

Instructors used a goal-setting approach to help patients manage cardiovascular risk factors and sustain daily lifestyle changes.

Researchers emphasise that yoga is a complementary therapy and should be practised under medical guidance alongside, not instead of, prescribed heart failure medications.

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