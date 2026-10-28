Nutritionist Shares Lifestyle Tips For Women For Healthy Pregnancy

Getting pregnant and having a baby is not easy as people think. While age, genes and health conditions can affect a woman's chances of conceiving, daily habits also play an important role.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recently shared some habits that can help women have a healthy pregnancy. From eating balanced meals to making time for rest, these habits will help women feel better during this stage of life.

On Instagram, the health expert shared, “First, sleep, 8 on 10. For every one hour of less sleep that a woman gets, it increases her chances of infertility. Overtraining and extreme high intensity workouts, 1 on 10, please don't do that. That can increase your stress hormones and impact your reproductive health. Insulin resistance, 2 on 10. Having high sugar spikes and insulin resistance can increase your inflammation and make it harder for you to conceive.”

“Folic acid, 10 on 10. Start three months before your pregnancy, extremely great for your baby's brain development. Exercise, 8 on 10. Even during pregnancy, lift weights, because that can make your baby's brain develop much better because of the production of BDNF. Stress, 0 on 10. It can make your body more infertile.”

As per Mayo Clinic, women who are planning to get pregnant should stay away from certain habits. Smoking harms the ovaries and reduces the chances of getting pregnant. It is also better to avoid alcohol while trying, as heavy drinking can affect the release of eggs. Limiting caffeine is another useful step.

Exercise is good for health, but too much can affect ovulation and hormone levels. Women who want to conceive should avoid overtraining and speak to a doctor about suitable exercises. It is also important to stay away from harmful substances such as pesticides, lead and chemicals used in dry cleaning whenever possible.

Also Read: Nutritionist Shares 5 Foods That May Help Regulate Your Periods

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.