Nutritionist Busts Myths About Creatine, Shares 3 Reasons Why Women Should Consider The Supplement

Creatine is one of those supplements that often comes up in conversations about fitness in men. But did you know that women can consider it too? While it is commonly associated with bodybuilders and athletes, creatine has recently become popular among women looking to improve their strength.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has now shared three reasons women may want to consider creatine. She explains why it could be worth looking beyond its usual association with bodybuilding.

In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "Indian women will drink Kala for their health, they will do a lot of Surya Namaskars in the day and take Ashwagandha for their hormones. But, they will dismiss creatine because they think it's a supplement for men. You know, it's the one that your ovaries actually need."

Myths about Creatine

1. Creatine is not going to make you bulky

The water it pulls in goes to your muscles, not under your skin. It does not make you puffy. In fact, it does the exact opposite thing.

2. Creatine is not a steroid

It's not going to damage your kidneys. It is one of the most heavily studied supplements on earth.

3. Creatine is not a gym supplement

It's an energy molecule. Every cell that has the requirement of sudden energy demands it.

Things Creatine Helps With

1. Energy source

Your brain is one of the biggest energy consumers in your body and creatine helps it regenerate ATP very quickly. The effect is clearest in two groups: sleep-deprived people and vegetarian women.

2. Impact on strength and bones

Creatine supplementation boosts your muscle strength and helps protect against bone breakdown. "As women, ageing 10-20 years in advance compared to all other population out there is obviously not optimal," Rashi says.

3. Gives energy to your ovaries

Creatine supports ovarian and reproductive health by fueling cellular energy production in eggs and reproductive tissues. "In a study of 4,500 women, those who had 13 milligrams of creatine per kg body weight had 25% lower chances of having irregular periods," she adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.