Why One Positive E. Coli Sample Put A Pittsburgh-Area Community Under A Boil-Water Advisory

A boil-water advisory was issued on Nov. 2, 2026, by officials in Center Township in Beaver County, 25 miles from Pittsburgh, after a routine sample tested positive for coliform bacteria, including E. coli, according to the township's water authority.

The advisory stayed in place while the authority kept testing, and Central Valley School District students stayed out of school buildings and attended class remotely on Nov. 3-4 as a precaution. The authority lifted the advisory on Nov. 4.

A single positive sample of E. coli can upend daily routines for an entire community, from what people drink to how they wash dishes, and leave residents wondering how worried they should be.

Two environmental engineers, Sarah Fakhreddine and Marlee Shaffer, explain why E. coli in tap water is a red flag, how boiling kills harmful germs, and how utilities decide the water is safe again.

How does E. coli get into drinking water?

When E. coli is detected in a drinking-water system, it means the water may contain harmful bacteria, viruses or parasites. Most strains of E. coli don't make people sick, but E. coli is a common bacterium that lives in the digestive systems of people and animals. That's why scientists use it as an indicator: Its presence flags that water has been contaminated by human or animal waste, which can carry germs that do cause illness.

A drinking-water system treats water so it is safe for people to drink and delivers that clean water to customers' taps. Water can become contaminated during treatment or delivery, as it moves through the system's pipes.

If there's a problem with the treatment process, harmful pathogens may not be fully removed from the water. Or treatment may be working well, but a pipe breaks somewhere in the system and pressure drops. That can allow contaminated water to enter the pipes that deliver water to homes and businesses.

Why can one positive sample trigger a boil-water advisory?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets a goal of zero E. coli in drinking water. A single water sample is a snapshot of water quality at the time and place it was collected. Because drinking water systems are interconnected, with water flowing through them, a problem in one location might mean water elsewhere could also be contaminated.

How much of the system is affected depends on where and why the problem occurred. It can take time for a utility to find the problem, fix it and test more water samples. A boil-water advisory helps keep the public safe while the utility investigates and addresses the problem.

What does boiling the water do?

Boiling water kills harmful bacteria and protozoa and inactivates viruses that might be in the water. High temperatures damage key structural parts of these microorganisms, leaving them unable to multiply and cause infections.

Research shows that at the temperatures water reaches when it boils, most harmful microbes are killed in under a minute. It can also help to keep some bottled water on hand in case you are unable to boil water.

How do water utilities determine when the water is safe?

Water utilities must show the water is safe and get approval before lifting a boil-water advisory. They have to investigate what caused the E. coli contamination, fix the problem and then keep testing to make sure no more samples come back positive. They share this information with their state or federal regulatory agency, which decides whether the utility has met the requirements to lift the advisory.

In Pennsylvania, the state Department of Environmental Protection requires a utility to show two consecutive days of negative samples after addressing the problem.

Why can't kids go to school during a boil-water advisory?

In a school cafeteria, for example, an advisory affects not just drinking water but also the water used to wash fruits and vegetables, cook food and wash dishes. Meeting those requirements can be challenging, depending on the school's size, its resources and whether it can get other sources of water, such as bottled water that has been transported in by truck.

Some schools may be able to stay open and comply with the advisory, while others may decide to close or switch to virtual learning to ensure safety. Children can be more vulnerable than healthy adults to waterborne illnesses, so compliance by schools is especially important.

(By Sarah Fakhreddine, Carnegie Mellon University and Marlee Shaffer, Carnegie Mellon University)

(This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. )

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)