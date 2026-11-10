WHO And Doctors Without Borders Collaborate On Ebola Vaccine Trials To Address Congo Outbreak

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday called for rapid expansion of access to an Ebola vaccine to help tackle a major outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 5,000 people have died in the outbreak out of nearly 11,000 cases, making it the deadliest ever recorded in DRC.

There is so far no specific vaccine for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola fuelling the current outbreak, but trials are under way to assess the effectiveness of Ervebo, a jab approved for use against a more common strain of the disease.

MSF said in a statement that "growing evidence and encouraging field observations suggest that Ervebo could help protect more people at risk today", and access should be expanded.

Last month the World Health Organization announced the launch of a clinical trial in the DRC to determine whether the vaccine offers cross-protection against the Bundibugyo strain.

MSF has been conducting an observational study in the DRC since September using Ervebo to vaccinate 20,000 frontline workers.

The DRC declared its 17th outbreak of Ebola on May 15, and the WHO two days later triggered a public health emergency of international concern, its second-highest alert level.

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