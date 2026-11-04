Falling Asleep Earlier Helps In Weight Loss In Prediabetics, Finds New Study

Going to bed earlier can have several benefits and it's not restricted to feeling refreshed the next morning. A new study has found that falling asleep earlier may also be associated with greater weight loss among people with prediabetes. The findings suggest that sleep timing, along with sleep duration and quality, could play an important role in managing body weight and improving metabolic health. Researchers believe that changing bedtime habits could be a good addition to lifestyle changes that are aimed at preventing diabetes.

The study, published in the journal Nursing Research, examined nearly 200 adults with prediabetes who slept for less than 6.5 hours every night. Researchers found that participants who fell asleep earlier experienced better weight loss over an eight-week period. While the intervention did not lead to improvements in blood sugar levels, it highlighted how the timing of sleep could impact weight management. The findings also suggest that going to bed earlier may help reduce late-night eating.

How Was The Study Conducted?

The researchers randomly divided nearly 200 adults with prediabetes into two groups. Both groups participated in an eight-week programme that focused on healthy eating, physical activity and stress management through weekly video calls. However, one group received additional sleep coaching. These sessions included:

Sleep hygiene: Participants learnt about habits that can improve sleep quality, including maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.

Participants learnt about habits that can improve sleep quality, including maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. Bedtime adjustments: They followed a gradual plan to move their bedtime earlier and increase their total sleep time.

They followed a gradual plan to move their bedtime earlier and increase their total sleep time. Improving sleep associations: Participants were taught to retrain their brains to associate the bed with sleep rather than other activities.

All participants maintained daily sleep diaries. Before and after the programme, they also wore continuous glucose monitors to measure blood sugar levels and research-grade wrist monitors called actigraphs to track their sleep patterns.

The researchers found that both groups experienced improvements in sleep and weight loss. However, those who received additional sleep coaching reported better improvements in sleep quality and reduced daytime sleepiness. Their sleep timing also shifted significantly earlier.

Why Does Going To Bed Earlier Help With Weight Loss?

According to the researchers, the timing of sleep could influence several processes involved in weight management.Susan Kohl Malone, assistant professor at New York University's College of Nursing and lead author said, "When we fall asleep - not just how much we sleep - seems to be an important and overlooked factor for weight loss and metabolic health."

The study found that earlier onset of sleep, regardless of which group participants belonged to, was linked to higher weight loss. Interestingly, changes in sleep duration alone were not associated with the same outcome. Each hour earlier that participants fell asleep led to approximately 1.3 pounds (0.73 kg) of weight loss over the eight-week period. Researchers suggested several possible explanations for this.

Less late-night eating: People who stay awake late may be more likely to snack or consume extra calories at night. Going to bed earlier could reduce opportunities for unnecessary eating.

People who stay awake late may be more likely to snack or consume extra calories at night. Going to bed earlier could reduce opportunities for unnecessary eating. Better metabolic timing: The body's ability to process glucose and respond to insulin changes throughout the day. Insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance are generally lower at night. Eating late may therefore interfere with the body's normal metabolic processes. "In contrast, falling asleep earlier may limit late-night eating and better align food intake with the body's optimal metabolic window," Malone said.

The body's ability to process glucose and respond to insulin changes throughout the day. Insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance are generally lower at night. Eating late may therefore interfere with the body's normal metabolic processes. "In contrast, falling asleep earlier may limit late-night eating and better align food intake with the body's optimal metabolic window," Malone said. Reduced exposure to artificial light: Staying awake late often means spending more time exposed to artificial light from televisions, phones and other electronic devices. This can interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Staying awake late often means spending more time exposed to artificial light from televisions, phones and other electronic devices. This can interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Better hormonal regulation: Insufficient sleep and irregular sleep routine can affect hormones involved in hunger and appetite. Staying awake late has been linked to increased activity of ghrelin, known as the hunger hormone, which can increase appetite and food intake.

Insufficient sleep and irregular sleep routine can affect hormones involved in hunger and appetite. Staying awake late has been linked to increased activity of ghrelin, known as the hunger hormone, which can increase appetite and food intake. Lower stress response: Poor sleep can increase stress hormones such as cortisol. Higher cortisol levels may lead to insulin resistance and changes in appetite, thereby making weight management difficult.

The findings highlight that sleep timing is a useful target for weight management, particularly among people with prediabetes. However, the researchers did not observe any significant changes in participants' blood sugar levels during the eight-week programme.

This means that going to bed earlier should not be considered a treatment for prediabetes or a replacement for dietary changes, physical activity or medical advice. Instead, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding late-night meals and getting adequate sleep can complement other diabetes prevention measures.

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