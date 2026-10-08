Biological age is a recent, trendy health parameter. While age is a crucial factor that helps determine the risk of various diseases, biological age is the new number that defines your health inside out. For the unversed, biological age, also known as physiological or body age, defines how old your cells, tissues, and organs are based on how well your body functions compared to average population data. Unlike chronological age, which simply counts the absolute number of years since you were born, biological age reflects internal physical condition, accumulated cellular damage, and overall vitality.

Erin Stanczyk, a 39-year-old Instagram influencer and mother of three, claims that her biological age is 22. Frequently sharing her diet and exercise routines on social media, Stanczyk revealed in one of her posts that she lost over 9 kg by following a high-volume, low-calorie diet.

"I lost over 20 pounds and went from this to this, eating this. Just 20 staple items from the grocery store on a weekly basis for myself and a family of five," she said in the video.

Stanczyk further explained that this eating pattern has helped her maintain her weight loss over the past 11 months.

What is a high-volume low-calorie diet?

A high-volume low-calorie diet focuses on consuming foods that are low in calories but high in volume, allowing you to eat larger portions without significantly increasing your caloric intake. This approach often includes foods that are high in water and fibre, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

The primary idea is to fill up on these nutrient-dense foods, which can help you feel fuller for longer, making it easier to manage hunger and cravings. By emphasising volume over calorie density, you can enjoy satisfying meals while working toward weight management or weight loss goals.

Foods Stanczyk included in her diet:

Bananas

Berries

Onions

Garlic

Sweet potatoes

Avocados

Cruciferous veggies

Green leafy vegetables

Whole grain bread

Oats

Black beans

Chickpeas

Red lentils

Quinoa

Chia seeds

Nutritional yeast

Jarred tomatoes

Walnuts

Hummus

Soy milk

Tofu

Tempeh

Eliminated processed foods

"The obvious truth is that I eliminated almost all processed packaged foods from my life, and almost every single food I eat is a fruit or veggie or a single-ingredient food. It doesn't require a label. It is fibre-rich, water-dense, high in volume and low in calories to fill my stomach and nourish my cells," she said.

How it helped her lose weight

This "keeps me feeling fuller longer without getting too many calories because the real truth is we need to be in a caloric deficit to lose weight. Once you've lost the weight, to be able to maintain and sustain it, the easiest way to do it is on a high-volume, low-calorie diet. That's why I choose whole food, plant-based. I have been unwavering, fully committed to this diet and lifestyle for the past 11-plus years."

"It checks the three E's. It's easy, enjoyable, and it's effective," she concluded.

A high-volume, low-calorie diet cleverly helps with weight loss. Instead of reducing overall portion sizes and feeling deprived, this approach fills your stomach with water and fibre-rich foods, triggering natural satiety signals in the brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.