Three Workers Die After Toxic Gas Exposure At Tamil Nadu factory: What Happens When You Inhale Poisonous Fumes?

On Monday evening, three contract workers died after they inhaled toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater storage tank at the Tata Electronics plant close to Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. This incident has again shown the dangers of working in places where poisonous gases can be present, especially in small areas like industrial tanks, sewage areas and wastewater treatment plants. The event happened around 5:10 pm at the company's Marie Gold factory near Ullukurukkai village which comes under Rayakottai police station. According to the police, the three workers were cleaning a wastewater storage tank known as the Nano Filter (NF) Tank, which receives wastewater discharged from BMB-3. The cleaning activity is reportedly carried out once every two months on a rotational basis. While the exact gas involved in the incident has not been established, exposure to toxic gases in enclosed industrial spaces can cause severe respiratory distress, loss of consciousness, organ damage and even sudden death. But what happens inside the body when someone inhales poisonous fumes? Why can exposure to certain gases become fatal within minutes, and what should someone do if they suspect toxic gas inhalation?

What happens when you inhale poisonous fumes?

When a person inhales toxic fumes, the chemicals enter the respiratory tract through the nose or mouth and travel into the lungs. Depending on the type of gas, its concentration and the duration of exposure, it can irritate the airways, damage lung tissue or interfere with the body's ability to use oxygen. "The tragedy highlights how quickly a contaminated atmosphere can become fatal. If someone develops dizziness, confusion, coughing or breathlessness near a suspected gas source, leave the area immediately and seek emergency help. Do not wait for symptoms to become severe. Dangerous gases act differently. Some irritate and injure the airways. Others displace oxygen in enclosed spaces. Certain chemicals prevent the body from transporting or using oxygen effectively," says Dr. Pradeep Bajad, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

How do toxic gases affect the lungs and other organs?

"Inhaling toxic gases or poisonous fumes can have serious effects on the body, depending on the type of gas, its concentration and the duration of exposure. When a person breathes in these substances, they can enter the lungs and, in some cases, pass into the bloodstream, affecting vital organs. Some gases directly irritate the respiratory tract, causing coughing, throat irritation, chest tightness and difficulty breathing. Others, such as carbon monoxide, interfere with the body's ability to carry oxygen to different organs. This can lead to headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness. The health effects of inhaling poisonous gases depend on the chemical involved," says Dr. Sudhir Kr. Gupta, Sr. Consultant (Chest Physician & Bronchoscopist), Kailash Hospital, Noida. Some of the major ways in which they can affect the body include:

1. Irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract

Certain toxic gases irritate the lining of the nose, throat and airways. This can cause coughing, throat irritation, chest discomfort and difficulty breathing. Exposure to higher concentrations may cause severe inflammation and damage to lung tissue.

2. Reduced oxygen supply to the body

Some gases interfere with the body's ability to transport or utilise oxygen. When vital organs do not receive sufficient oxygen, the brain and heart can become impaired. This can result in confusion, dizziness, loss of consciousness and, in severe cases, death.

3. Damage to the nervous system

High concentrations of certain toxic gases can affect the central nervous system. An exposed person may experience headaches, dizziness, weakness, confusion and impaired coordination. Severe exposure can lead to seizures, coma and respiratory paralysis.

4. Fluid accumulation in the lungs

Exposure to certain toxic gases can cause pulmonary oedema, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the lungs. This makes it difficult for oxygen to pass into the bloodstream and can cause severe breathlessness. In some cases, lung complications may develop several hours after exposure.

5. Heart-related complications

Severe toxic gas exposure can also affect the cardiovascular system, potentially causing irregular heart rhythms, reduced cardiac output and other complications.

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What are the warning signs of toxic gas inhalation?

The symptoms can vary depending on the gas and the level of exposure. Some commonly reported warning signs include:

Persistent coughing and throat irritation

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Burning or irritation in the eyes and nose

Headache and dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Weakness, confusion or impaired coordination

Chest tightness

Loss of consciousness in severe cases

Why are confined spaces particularly dangerous?

Industrial tanks, sewage chambers, underground drainage systems and wastewater storage facilities can become dangerous because gases may accumulate in poorly ventilated spaces. Unlike open environments, confined spaces may not allow toxic gases to disperse easily. Some gases can accumulate at particular levels, while certain industrial or biological processes can also reduce the oxygen concentration inside a tank. This creates two major risks: workers may inhale toxic substances, or they may lose consciousness because the atmosphere does not contain sufficient oxygen.

Another concern is that a person entering a confined space to rescue an unconscious worker may also become exposed. This can result in multiple casualties during a single incident. According to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a tank must not be considered safe for entry simply because it has been emptied. Its atmosphere needs to be properly evaluated for toxic gases, flammable substances and oxygen deficiency before workers enter.

What should you do if someone inhales poisonous fumes?

Suspected toxic gas inhalation is a medical emergency. Immediate action can help prevent further exposure and potentially save lives.

Move away from the contaminated area: Leave the affected space immediately and move towards fresh air, provided it is safe to do so.

Call emergency services: Seek immediate medical assistance rather than waiting for symptoms to subside.

Do not enter the contaminated space to rescue someone: Untrained individuals should never enter a tank, sewage chamber or other confined space to retrieve an unconscious person. Rescue teams need appropriate respiratory protection and specialised equipment.

Avoid further exposure: Do not return to the affected area until trained personnel have assessed and declared it safe.

Seek medical evaluation: Anyone suspected of inhaling toxic fumes should receive urgent medical attention, even if they initially appear to recover.

Treatment depends on the gas involved and the severity of exposure. Doctors may provide oxygen therapy, respiratory support and other treatments to manage complications. Severe cases may require hospitalisation and intensive care.

How can workers be protected from toxic gas exposure?

Preventing such incidents requires strict workplace safety protocols, particularly when employees are assigned cleaning, inspection or maintenance work inside industrial tanks. Before anyone enters a confined space, the atmosphere should be tested using calibrated gas-detection equipment. Adequate ventilation must be ensured, and oxygen levels and potentially toxic gases should be monitored.

Workers should also receive appropriate training, use suitable respiratory protective equipment and wear safety harnesses connected to retrieval systems. A trained attendant should remain outside the confined space, with emergency rescue arrangements in place. These precautions are particularly important in wastewater treatment facilities, where potentially hazardous gases can accumulate without being immediately visible or detectable through smell.