Actor Salman Khan has often spoken about the physical demands of his action-packed film career. During the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the actor recalled the health problems he experienced while working on Sultan, the 2016 sports drama in which he played a wrestler. His account offered a glimpse into the physical demands of preparing for a demanding role and the injuries that can accompany intense training and action sequences. Describing the extent of his physical struggles, Salman said, "My head was broken, had some hernia, some stuff here, and a shoulder messed up. And, this all came up from Sultan." The actor also mentioned other health complications, including knee and back problems, trigeminal neuralgia and an aneurysm. He added, "Knee and back, and then the trigeminal neuralgia and the aneurysm. But, that is not any justification for how I was looking then, you know?" While Salman did not provide detailed medical explanations for each condition in these remarks, his account raises an important health question: what happens when the body is subjected to repeated physical stress, particularly blows to the head? Head injuries can range from mild concussions to serious traumatic brain injuries, while hernias and nerve disorders require different approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Understanding their warning signs is important because symptoms should not be dismissed simply because a person is physically active or accustomed to strenuous work.

What Can Repeated Head Trauma Do To Your Health?

Head trauma occurs when an impact, blow or jolt affects the head. Depending on the force and mechanism of injury, it may cause damage to the scalp, skull or brain. One possible consequence is a concussion, a form of mild traumatic brain injury that can temporarily affect how the brain functions. It can occur following a direct blow to the head or an impact to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, nausea, balance problems, sensitivity to light or noise, confusion, difficulty concentrating and memory problems. Some people also experience sleep disturbances, irritability or fatigue. Most people with a concussion improve over time, but recovery varies. Some experience symptoms that persist for weeks or longer and require medical assessment and rehabilitation. Repeated head injuries are particularly concerning when another injury occurs before the brain has recovered from an earlier one. Repeated head impacts have also been associated with an increased risk of long-term neurological problems in some populations.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a neurodegenerative disease associated with exposure to repeated head impacts. However, not everyone who experiences head injuries develops CTE, and its symptoms can overlap with those of other conditions. A person's risk cannot be determined from a brief account of an injury alone. It is also important not to assume that every head injury leads to permanent brain damage. The consequences depend on the nature, severity and frequency of the impacts, as well as individual factors. Anyone who sustains a head injury should stop the activity and seek appropriate medical assessment. Repeated vomiting, worsening headache, seizures, increasing confusion, unusual drowsiness, weakness or difficulty speaking after a head injury require emergency medical attention.

Can Intense Physical Activity Cause A Hernia?

A hernia develops when an internal organ or tissue pushes through a weak area in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. It commonly occurs in the abdomen or groin, although other types can affect different parts of the body. According to Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity, the symptoms and recovery depend on the type of hernia, its size, the patient's overall health and the treatment required. There are several types of hernias.

Inguinal hernia: Develops in the groin and is more common in men.

Femoral hernia: Occurs near the upper thigh and groin and can carry a higher risk of complications.

Umbilical hernia: Develops around the belly button.

Incisional hernia: Appears through a weakened area of the abdominal wall following surgery.

Hiatal hernia: Occurs when part of the stomach moves upwards through an opening in the diaphragm, sometimes contributing to acid reflux and heartburn.

A hernia may become noticeable as a bulge that is more apparent when standing, coughing or straining. Other symptoms include discomfort or pain that worsens during physical exertion or heavy lifting. However, some hernias initially cause few or no symptoms. Heavy lifting and activities that increase pressure within the abdomen may make an existing hernia more noticeable or aggravate its symptoms. However, hernias generally involve an underlying weakness in tissue, and physical activity is not the sole explanation for every case. Treatment depends on the type of hernia and the symptoms. Some can be monitored under medical supervision, while others require surgery.

A painful bulge that becomes firm or cannot be pushed back, particularly when accompanied by vomiting, abdominal pain or difficulty passing stool or gas, may indicate a serious complication. Such symptoms require emergency medical assessment.

What Is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Why Can It Cause Severe Facial Pain?

Another condition Salman mentioned was trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic nerve disorder that can cause sudden, severe pain affecting one side of the face. Dr Atampreet Singh, Director, Neurology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explains that the condition involves irritation or compression of the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensory information from the face to the brain.

"The pain is often described as an electric shock, stabbing sensation or sudden burst of intense facial pain. Episodes may last from a few seconds to around two minutes and can recur in clusters. Even everyday activities can trigger an episode. These include chewing, brushing the teeth, washing the face, talking or exposure to a breeze. Because the pain may affect the jaw or teeth, some people initially mistake it for a dental problem. Recurrent, severe facial pain should therefore be assessed by a healthcare professional, with a neurologist involved when trigeminal neuralgia is suspected," Dr Singh adds.

How Is Trigeminal Neuralgia Treated?

Treatment generally begins with medicines that help stabilise nerve activity and reduce painful episodes. Carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine are commonly used options, but they require medical supervision because of potential side effects and the need for monitoring in some patients. If medication does not provide sufficient relief or causes unacceptable side effects, a specialist may consider other medicines, selected injections or surgical procedures. Microvascular decompression may be an option when a blood vessel is compressing the trigeminal nerve. Other procedures aim to reduce the nerve's ability to transmit pain signals. Treatment outcomes vary. Some patients experience prolonged periods without pain, while others need ongoing medication or further intervention. Although surgery can provide substantial and sometimes lasting relief in selected cases, a permanent cure cannot be guaranteed. Identifying individual triggers and adapting daily activities may help people manage episodes, but these measures do not replace medical treatment.

What About Knee, Shoulder And Back Injuries?

Salman's account also referred to knee, shoulder and back problems. These areas can be subjected to substantial mechanical stress during wrestling, weight training, action sequences and other physically demanding activities. The nature of an injury can vary considerably. Shoulder pain may result from muscle or tendon strain, ligament injury or damage to other structures. Knee injuries may involve ligaments, cartilage or tendons, while back pain can arise from muscles, joints, discs or other causes.

Repeated strenuous activity without adequate recovery may aggravate an existing injury. However, not every persistent pain is caused by overtraining, and symptoms alone cannot establish the underlying diagnosis. A medical assessment is advisable when pain persists, limits movement or repeatedly returns. Sudden severe pain, significant swelling, weakness or numbness warrants prompt evaluation. Back pain accompanied by new loss of bladder or bowel control or numbness around the groin requires emergency assessment. A safe return to demanding physical activity generally involves an appropriate diagnosis, adequate recovery and a gradual increase in workload. Pushing through pain can worsen some injuries or delay recovery.

What Is An Aneurysm, And Why Does It Need Attention?

In the interview, Salman also mentioned an aneurysm, but his remarks do not establish its type, location or cause. An aneurysm is an abnormal bulging or enlargement of a blood vessel wall. It can develop in different parts of the body, including the brain and the aorta, the body's main artery. The risks and treatment depend on its location, size, growth and other individual factors.

Some aneurysms cause no symptoms and are discovered incidentally during investigations. Others can become dangerous if they rupture. A ruptured brain aneurysm can cause bleeding around the brain, often resulting in a sudden, extremely severe headache. It may also cause vomiting, neck stiffness, loss of consciousness, seizures or neurological deficits. These symptoms require immediate emergency medical care.

An aneurysm should not automatically be attributed to sports injuries or physical exertion. Its underlying causes and risk factors vary, and a person's medical history and investigations are needed to understand an individual case. Salman Khan's recollection of his physical struggles while working on Sultan highlights the demands that intensive training and action roles can place on the body. However, head trauma, hernias, musculoskeletal injuries, trigeminal neuralgia and aneurysms are distinct medical conditions, each requiring its own assessment and treatment. Repeated head impacts deserve particular attention because another injury before recovery can be dangerous, while persistent headaches, neurological symptoms or unexplained facial pain should not be ignored. The key lesson is that physical fitness does not make a person immune to injury. Recognising symptoms early, seeking medical evaluation and allowing adequate recovery are essential for protecting long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.