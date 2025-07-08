Nutritionist Explains Effects Of Coffee On Metabolism

Regular coffee drinking may help people lose weight because it contains caffeine, which can increase metabolism and inhibit hunger in certain people. However, coffee will not result in noticeable weight loss on its own, and is most beneficial when paired with a nutritious diet and consistent exercise. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, coffee can increase energy and metabolism, but too much of it can cause health problems like elevated cortisol and hyperacidity. Nmami advised that coffee should be carefully consumed; limit intake to modest amounts and stay away from high-calorie additives in her recent Instagram post.

Nmami said that coffee is known for its ability to boost alertness and metabolism. It is a well-liked beverage before working out because it is low in calories, quickly enters the body, and immediately boosts energy.

However, high caffeine intake can have potential health risks. Excessive caffeine use can result in: hyperacidity, which causes digestive problems; elevated cortisol levels, which could be a factor in anxiety, hormonal imbalances, and disruption of sleep cycles. These can eventually lead to fatigue and potential weight gain over time.

Too much coffee, particularly when combined with milk and sugar, can raise calorie intake and throw off blood sugar levels, according to Nmami. Additionally, too much black coffee raises cortisol, which causes fat storage, water retention, and sleepless nights.

According to Nmami, reducing consumption, particularly in the afternoon, can support improved general health. To prevent adverse effects, limit your daily coffee consumption to one or two cups.

Coffee should not be consumed after 3 PM in order to avoid disturbing your sleep. Moreover, drinks high in calories, such as flavoured cappuccinos, should be avoided as they can result in an excess of calories.

“The right dose makes all the difference,” Nmami said in the caption.

You may need more comprehensive nutritional support for your metabolism if you are consuming caffeine to get through your exhaustion, she added.

Nmami Agarwal previously shared simple, yet powerful, routine-enhancing techniques that will help your hormones, boost your metabolism, and open the door to a vibrant, healthy existence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.