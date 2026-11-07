Why Women Should Pay Attention To Their Blood Sugar Levels: 6 Simple Ways To Manage It

Blood sugar levels play an important role in women's health and keeping them steady can help the body at different stages of life. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared why women should pay attention to their blood sugar levels instead of waiting for a health problem to appear.

For those planning a baby, stable blood sugar levels lower the risk of fertility problems, pregnancy complications and gestational diabetes. Women in their 40s and 50s also need to be careful, as sudden blood sugar changes affect their health and menopause related symptoms.

The health expert explains that eating fibre rich foods, including probiotic foods in meals, exercising regularly and finding ways to manage stress keeps blood sugar levels in check.

On Instagram, Deepsikha Jain has also shared six easy ways women can follow to keep their blood sugar levels steady. First, she suggests adding healthy fats such as ghee, coconut oil, nuts and seeds on meals. Eating these along with carbohydrates, protein and fibre helps your body absorb sugar more slowly.

She also advises doing strength exercises three times a week. These exercises help build muscles, which use glucose from the blood and help the body respond better to insulin. A 15 minute walk after every meal can also help muscles use sugar and prevent a sudden rise in blood sugar.

Another tip is to begin meals with vegetables, as their fibre makes digestion slow. Women who enjoy sweets should try having them after a proper meal instead of eating them on an empty stomach. She also recommends including a good source of protein in every meal. Foods such as eggs, paneer, dal, curd, fish and chicken can keep your stomach full.

Enough sleep is also important. Adults should sleep for at least seven to nine hours every night, as poor sleep can make it harder for the body to control blood sugar levels.

Deepsikha Jain explains that women do not need to stop eating rice, roti, bread or sweets to manage their blood sugar. They should focus on eating balanced meals and following healthy habits. Staying active can also help the body process food properly and keep blood sugar levels under control.

Also Read: Too Much Fried Food, Too Little Fibre. What Happens To Your Gut During Festivities?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.