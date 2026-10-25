Treating Psoriasis Right: Doctor Explains How To Prevent Skin Flare-Ups At Home

Persistent itching, dry skin, recurring red patches and thick scales are often dismissed as seasonal dryness, eczema or dandruff. However, these symptoms can sometimes indicate psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory disease involving the immune system. In India, where skin conditions can carry social stigma and people frequently turn to home remedies before consulting a dermatologist, delayed diagnosis can leave patients struggling with recurring symptoms and avoidable discomfort.

Psoriasis is not merely a cosmetic problem. It can affect the scalp, elbows, knees, palms, soles and nails, and some patients develop inflammation beyond the skin, including psoriatic arthritis. Although there is currently no permanent cure, appropriate treatment can control symptoms and help patients achieve periods of remission.

"Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition," says Dr Aanchal Bansal of Max Hospital, Noida. "The body undergoes an inflammatory process, and psychological or physical stress can trigger that inflammation, leading to a flare-up."

Recognising early warning signs, understanding personal triggers and following a dermatologist-guided treatment plan can help patients manage psoriasis more effectively. Everyday choices, from moisturising regularly to avoiding harsh skincare products, may also help protect the skin barrier and reduce irritation.

Psoriasis vs eczema: How can you tell the difference?

Psoriasis and eczema can both cause itchy, dry and inflamed skin, making them difficult to distinguish without a medical examination. However, their underlying mechanisms and typical patterns differ.

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease in which skin cells build up rapidly, producing characteristic patches and scales. Genetic susceptibility also plays a role. Having a close relative with psoriasis increases the risk, although it does not mean the condition will inevitably develop.

Dr Bansal explains that psoriasis can be more systemic than a skin condition alone. Some patients develop associated health problems, including psoriatic arthritis, while others may have metabolic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels.

Eczema, meanwhile, is commonly associated with skin-barrier dysfunction and inflammation. Its triggers can include irritants, allergens and environmental factors. The appearance of a rash alone cannot reliably establish which condition a person has. A dermatologist should assess persistent or recurring patches rather than relying on self-diagnosis.

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Scalp psoriasis may be mistaken for dandruff

One frequently overlooked presentation is scalp psoriasis. Dr Bansal says she regularly sees patients whose condition has been mistaken for dandruff and treated repeatedly with anti-dandruff shampoos.

Scalp psoriasis can cause persistent scaling, redness and itching. Unlike ordinary dandruff, the scaling may be thicker and the inflammation more pronounced. Symptoms that do not improve with routine anti-dandruff products warrant a dermatological assessment.

Psoriasis can also affect the palms, soles and nails. Thickened or discoloured nails, particularly when accompanied by painful or swollen joints, deserve attention. "If you have thick lesions on your palms and soles along with nail changes, these could be warning signs of psoriasis and possible joint involvement," Dr Bansal says.

Psoriatic arthritis can cause joint pain, swelling and stiffness. Early assessment matters because untreated joint inflammation can lead to lasting damage. People with psoriasis should tell their doctor if they develop persistent joint symptoms.

Stress, smoking and alcohol can trigger flare-ups

The relationship between psoriasis and stress can become a difficult cycle. Visible patches and persistent itching may affect confidence, sleep and emotional well-being, while stress can also aggravate symptoms in susceptible individuals. "Stress, smoking and alcohol are all risk factors for psoriasis flare-ups," Dr Bansal says. Stress is not the sole cause of psoriasis, and not every patient will experience the same triggers. Infections, skin injuries, cold weather and certain medications can also worsen the condition.

The disease is also associated with a higher risk of metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Dr Bansal highlights the links between chronic inflammation and conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

Patients should therefore discuss their overall health with their doctor rather than focusing exclusively on visible skin symptoms. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, smoking cessation, limiting alcohol and appropriate management of existing medical conditions can support general health alongside prescribed treatment.

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Moisturisers and gentle cleansers can protect the skin barrier

Psoriasis-prone skin can become dry and easily irritated. A simple, consistent skincare routine may help reduce dryness and discomfort, although moisturisers alone do not treat the underlying immune-mediated inflammation.

Dr Bansal recommends moisturising regularly and discusses using virgin coconut oil mixed with white petroleum jelly to help retain moisture. However, individual tolerance varies, and this combination should be considered supportive skincare rather than a substitute for medical treatment.

A thick, fragrance-free cream or ointment may help retain moisture, particularly after bathing. Patients should avoid aggressive scrubbing, very hot showers and harsh cleansers that leave the skin feeling tight or dry.

Dr Bansal recommends gentle, pH-balanced cleansing products, including suitable syndet cleansers, which are formulated to be less harsh than traditional alkaline soaps.

Fragrance-free products may be preferable for sensitive skin. Ingredients should be assessed individually, however; parabens are not universally harmful, and there is no need to avoid every product containing them unless a clinician identifies a specific concern.

Should people with psoriasis try home remedies or salon treatments?

In India, the temptation to experiment with oils, herbal preparations and other home remedies can delay an accurate diagnosis. While a suitable moisturiser may ease dryness, unverified remedies cannot be assumed to control psoriasis.

Patients should avoid applying irritating substances to inflamed skin or using prescription creams without medical advice. Some treatments, particularly steroid creams, need careful selection according to the affected body area and duration of use.

Dr Bansal advises caution with salon procedures that may irritate or damage the skin barrier. Facials should be gentle, while aggressive exfoliation, chemical peels and bleaching are best avoided on affected or highly sensitive skin unless a dermatologist has assessed their suitability.

For manicures and pedicures, she cautions against cutting or aggressively pushing back the cuticles. Nail trauma can worsen psoriasis in susceptible people and increase the risk of infection. Gentle cleansing, moisturising and careful nail care are safer approaches.

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When should you see a dermatologist?

Seek medical advice if patches repeatedly return, thick scales persist despite moisturising, scalp scaling does not respond to routine dandruff treatment, or nails become thickened, discoloured or painful.

New joint pain, swelling or morning stiffness in someone with psoriasis warrants prompt assessment. Widespread redness, rapidly worsening symptoms or extensive skin involvement also require urgent medical attention.

Treatment depends on the severity, location and impact of the disease. Mild psoriasis may respond to prescribed topical medicines, while more extensive or difficult-to-control disease may require phototherapy or medicines that work throughout the body.

Dr Bansal notes that many patients can achieve good control with topical treatment, but treatment needs vary. Patients should work with a dermatologist to find an appropriate regimen and continue follow-up even when symptoms improve.

Psoriasis requires long-term management, not repeated experimentation with skincare products or home remedies. Recognising the difference between psoriasis, eczema and dandruff, identifying individual flare-up triggers and protecting the skin barrier can make day-to-day management easier. As Dr Aanchal Bansal emphasises, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help patients control the disease and maintain their quality of life. Psoriasis is not contagious, and with the right medical support, people living with it can lead active, fulfilling lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.