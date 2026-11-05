Nutritionist Explains Why "Zero Trimester" Is Important For Couples Trying To Get Pregnant

Pregnancy is one of the most important times in a couple's life, but the journey to a healthy pregnancy starts much before conception, according to nutritionist Rashi.

In her recent post, Rashi highlights the idea of “zero trimester," the period three months before couples start trying to conceive.

The nutritionist stresses that the period is a time for both partners to work on their health and nutrition.

Nutritionist's Advice To Couples

Rashi explains in her post that the zero trimester is a time for couples to work on their “nutritional status, metabolic health and reproductive health.”

She emphasises that fertility is not the responsibility of the woman alone. “Egg quality and sperm quality both matter,” the nutritionist adds. “The beauty of the zero trimester is that an egg takes about 90 days to mature, and so does a sperm,” she points out.

Rashi says couples focus only on the pregnancy, but by this time the egg and sperm that make the embryo have already been formed.

Taking care of their health in this period can help couples improve their chances of getting pregnant, she states. Better egg quality leads to fewer chromosomal errors. Similarly, better sperm quality leads to less DNA damage and a healthier embryo.

Tests For Couples To Consider

She also highlights certain tests that both partners can discuss with their doctor before they start trying to conceive. Both need to take a CBC test to see if they have anaemia. For nutritional status, checking Vitamins D and B12 levels is important.

Ferritin tests can assess iron levels in the body, while a thyroid profile is crucial for checking autoimmune health.

For women, the protein hormone prolactin must be checked, particularly if periods are irregular. Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) tests can be taken for ovarian reserve assessment.

For men, semen analysis can indicate sperm count, motility and morphology. They can undertake FSH and LH tests if their sperm parameters are abnormal or hormonal issues are suspected.

She explains that not every test is necessary for couples and advises that their doctor must personalise the test recommendations on the basis of medical history and fertility goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.