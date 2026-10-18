Having a pet, especially a dog, is a long-held dream for many of us. Be it the need for some furry companionship or just someone to happily welcome us home, a pet seems like a good idea for many reasons.

On the flip side, many of us may shy away from getting a dog, as we may feel we cannot handle the responsibility that comes with it.

What few of us think about is how keeping a dog affects our health.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain believes that having a pet can improve our health in several ways.

In her recent post, the gut health specialist mentions the benefits a pet can bring to our daily lives.

Health Benefits Of Having A Pet

Jain explains that a pet can improve our cardiovascular health. Dogs can reduce our resting heart rate. The pets even reduce the chances of depression and anxiety.

Having pets also increases immunity. Pets like dogs bring in beneficial bacteria from the outside, which improves gut health and boosts immunity.

Pets can lead to better metabolic health. The animals can increase our physical activity, adding at least 3,000 steps to our daily routine.

Jain says that if we want to avail all these benefits, we should consider getting a pet.

"Dogs help you live longer and healthier," the caption reads.

Nutritionist Shares Easy Tip To Improve Digestion

In another video, Deepsikha Jain shares an easy tip that she claims can "change the way you feel."

The health expert advises making a habit of going on a 15-minute walk after meals.

She says that if we sit down and relax after a heavy meal, our body feels all the sugar rush that has taken place due to the meal. Jain explains if the habit of sitting down after a meal is not changed, it can make the body more insulin resistant.

The nutritionist says that a short walk after eating allows your muscles to use glucose better, reduces digestive discomfort, improves metabolic health, and reduces bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.