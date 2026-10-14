Garba nights are filled with energetic dance moves, colourful outfits and hours of continuous celebration. However, the physical demands of dancing for prolonged periods can sometimes leave people feeling dizzy, unusually breathless or aware of their heart pounding. While an increase in heart rate is a normal response to physical activity, not every episode of dizziness or palpitations should be dismissed as tiredness. Dehydration, low blood sugar and heat exhaustion can cause these symptoms, while some episodes may signal an underlying heart rhythm abnormality. According to Dr Vivek Tandon, Director and Head, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, continuous dancing, rapid movements and prolonged physical exertion can increase the body's demand for oxygen and fluids. Recognising the difference between an expected response to exercise and a potential warning sign is important, particularly during long Garba sessions in crowded or poorly ventilated venues. Here is what you need to know about the symptoms to watch for and the precautions that can help you enjoy Garba safely.

Why Can Garba Make You Feel Dizzy Or Cause A Racing Heart?

Garba involves repeated movements, changes in direction and sustained physical activity. These increase the heart rate and cause sweating as the body attempts to regulate its temperature. However, several factors can make dizziness, weakness and palpitations more likely during a dance session.

1. Dehydration and electrolyte loss: Sweating causes the body to lose fluids and electrolytes. If these losses are not adequately replaced, dehydration may contribute to dizziness, weakness, a rapid pulse and a drop in blood pressure, particularly when standing up.

2. Low blood sugar: Dancing for hours without eating enough can leave some people feeling shaky, weak or light-headed. Low blood sugar is particularly important to consider in people taking diabetes medication that can cause hypoglycaemia.

3. Heat exhaustion: Crowded venues, high temperatures and prolonged physical exertion can make it difficult for the body to cool itself. Heavy sweating, weakness, headache, nausea and dizziness may indicate heat-related illness.

4. Physical overexertion: People who are not accustomed to prolonged exercise may experience a faster heartbeat, breathlessness and fatigue when dancing continuously. The intensity may be particularly demanding for those returning to exercise after a period of inactivity.

5. Heart rhythm abnormalities: An unusually fast or irregular heartbeat, especially when accompanied by dizziness or near-fainting, may indicate an arrhythmia. Although many episodes of palpitations are not caused by a serious condition, persistent or recurrent symptoms require medical assessment.

When Is A Racing Heart During Garba Normal?

The heart naturally beats faster during physical activity to deliver more oxygen to working muscles. During energetic Garba sessions, it is therefore normal to notice a stronger heartbeat, increased breathing and sweating. The important consideration is how the body responds when you stop dancing.

A heart rate that gradually settles with rest, alongside breathing that returns towards normal, is generally reassuring. However, a heartbeat that feels unusually fast, irregular or pounding, particularly if it starts suddenly or does not settle after stopping, should not automatically be attributed to exertion. Dr Tandon emphasises that symptoms such as dizziness, palpitations and a feeling of faintness should not be ignored, particularly when they occur together. Warning signs that need attention include:

A racing or irregular heartbeat that persists after stopping. Dizziness that does not improve with rest. Feeling faint or experiencing a near-blackout. Breathlessness that seems disproportionate to the activity. Chest discomfort or pressure. Unusual sweating accompanied by weakness, nausea or other concerning symptoms.

Chest pain, fainting, severe breathlessness or a racing heartbeat accompanied by significant dizziness warrants emergency medical assistance.

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What Should You Do If You Feel Dizzy During Garba?

Continuing to dance despite dizziness or palpitations can increase the risk of falling, injury or worsening symptoms. The safest response is to stop immediately. Dr Tandon recommends taking symptoms seriously rather than attempting to push through the discomfort. Here is what to do:

1. Stop dancing immediately: Move away from the dance floor to avoid collisions and falls. Do not attempt to finish the song or complete another round.

2. Sit or lie down: Rest in a cool, well-ventilated area. If you feel faint, lie down if it is safe to do so. Avoid standing up suddenly.

3. Drink water if you are fully alert: If you can swallow safely, take water to help address possible dehydration. Do not force fluids if you are confused, vomiting repeatedly or not fully alert.

4. Do not resume dancing until you feel completely well: If symptoms persist, recur or seem unusual, seek medical evaluation rather than assuming that rest alone has resolved the problem.

5. Seek emergency help for serious symptoms: Chest pain, fainting, severe breathlessness or persistent palpitations with significant dizziness require urgent medical attention. Do not drive yourself if you feel faint or seriously unwell.

If someone collapses and is unresponsive or is not breathing normally, call emergency services and begin CPR if you are able, following the emergency operator's instructions.

How Can You Prevent Dizziness And Palpitations During Garba?

A few precautions can help reduce the risk of dehydration, exhaustion and other problems during prolonged dancing.

Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly before and during the event, especially when dancing in warm or crowded conditions. People sweating heavily for prolonged periods may also need to replace electrolytes, depending on the duration and intensity of activity.

Avoid dancing on an empty stomach: Eat balanced meals that provide carbohydrates, protein and other essential nutrients. If the event lasts several hours, a suitable snack may help maintain energy levels.

Take regular breaks: Alternate dancing with periods of rest rather than remaining continuously active for hours. Gradually increase activity intensity if you are not accustomed to strenuous exercise.

Choose comfortable clothing and footwear: Breathable clothing and supportive footwear can improve comfort and reduce the risk of overheating and falls.

Limit excessive caffeine and energy drinks: High caffeine intake and stimulant-containing energy drinks may trigger or worsen palpitations in susceptible individuals.

Know your health risks: People with known heart conditions or a history of unexplained palpitations or fainting should discuss strenuous physical activity with their doctor and follow individualised advice.

Who Should Be Extra Careful During Garba Nights?

People with cardiovascular disease, previous heart rhythm abnormalities or uncontrolled blood pressure should follow their doctor's recommendations regarding strenuous activity. Extra caution is also important for people with diabetes, particularly those taking medication that can cause low blood sugar. Older adults and people who are not accustomed to prolonged exercise may need to increase their activity gradually and take more frequent breaks. Importantly, dizziness or palpitations should not automatically be blamed on age, fatigue or a lack of fitness. New, recurrent or unexplained symptoms deserve medical assessment, even if they disappear after resting.

A faster heartbeat and increased breathing are expected during energetic dancing, but persistent dizziness, unusual palpitations and a feeling of faintness are not symptoms to push through. As Dr Vivek Tandon advises, staying hydrated, eating adequately, taking breaks and recognising warning signs can help people enjoy Garba more safely. If symptoms persist or recur, seek medical evaluation. If they occur alongside chest pain, fainting or severe breathlessness, seek emergency assistance. Festive celebrations should be enjoyable, but listening to your body and stopping when something feels wrong is more important than completing another round of Garba.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.