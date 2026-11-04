Amitabh Bachchan Says He Struggles With Sleep: Tips For Older Adults To Sleep Better

Sleep problems tend to become more common with age, and even a disciplined lifestyle might not guarantee a good night's rest. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his struggles with sleep, highlighting an issue that many older adults experience. Despite maintaining an active lifestyle and following a fitness routine, the actor has spoken about finding it difficult to get adequate sleep. This highlights how sleep patterns can change as people grow older and why getting enough rest is important for overall health.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, wrote, "At times on the net you get so many physical motions to activate sleep .. tried all and nothing happened .. so best to do it the natural .. get in to the coverings, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the World .. and DONE .. snoring and all... Aaaahhhh... a yawn .. indicator of the shortage of the Oxygen needed .. so shall retire."

Sleep is important for the body to recover, regulate hormones, support brain function and maintain immunity. However, ageing can cause changes in the body's internal clock, medical conditions and lifestyle habits. These tend to interfere with the ability to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Why Do Older Adults Have Difficulty Sleeping?

According to experts, ageing can affect the body's internal clock and the quality of sleep. Some common reasons include:

Changes in the body clock: As people age, their circadian rhythm, or internal body clock, changes. They may start feeling sleepy earlier in the evening and wake up earlier in the morning.

As people age, their circadian rhythm, or internal body clock, changes. They may start feeling sleepy earlier in the evening and wake up earlier in the morning. Reduced melatonin production: Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Its production can decrease with age, making it difficult for some older adults to fall asleep and have a regular sleeping pattern.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Its production can decrease with age, making it difficult for some older adults to fall asleep and have a regular sleeping pattern. Health conditions: Arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and prostate problems can interfere with sleep. Chronic pain and discomfort may also make it difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position. Frequent urination at night can also interrupt sleep.

Arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and prostate problems can interfere with sleep. Chronic pain and discomfort may also make it difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position. Frequent urination at night can also interrupt sleep. Medications: Older adults are more likely to take medicines for different health conditions. Certain medications can affect sleep and cause difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep through the night.

Older adults are more likely to take medicines for different health conditions. Certain medications can affect sleep and cause difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep through the night. Stress and mental health: Anxiety, loneliness, stress and depression can affect sleep quality. Older adults dealing with emotional problems may find themselves overthinking at bedtime.

Anxiety, loneliness, stress and depression can affect sleep quality. Older adults dealing with emotional problems may find themselves overthinking at bedtime. Sleep disorders: Conditions such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnoea and restless legs syndrome become more common with age. These disorders can cause repeated awakenings, breathing interruptions and uncomfortable sensations in the legs.

Tips For Older Adults To Sleep Better

Although ageing can change sleeping patterns, poor sleep should not be considered an unavoidable part of growing older. Here are some tips that can help older adults improve their sleep quality.

1. Consistent Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help regulate the body's internal clock. Older adults should try to maintain this routine even on weekends.

2. Regular Physical Activity

Staying physically active during the day can improve sleep quality. Older adults can include activities such as walking, light stretching or exercises in their routine. However, intense physical activity should be avoided close to bedtime.

3. Relaxation Techniques

Relaxation exercises can help calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. Older adults can try gentle yoga, meditation, deep breathing or listening to soothing music before bedtime.

4. Natural Sunlight

Exposure to natural light, particularly in the morning, helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm. Spending some time outdoors during the day can help older adults have a healthier sleep-wake cycle.

5. Comfortable Sleep Environment

The bedroom should be quiet, dark and have a comfortable temperature. Using comfortable pillows and mattresses can also help. Older adults should avoid watching television or using mobile phones in bed.

6. Late-Evening Caffeine And Heavy Meals

Coffee, tea, chocolate and other caffeinated products can make it difficult to fall asleep. Older adults should avoid consuming these close to bedtime. Heavy meals and drinking large amounts of water late at night should also be avoided.

7. Long Afternoon Naps

While short naps can help some older adults feel refreshed, sleeping for long periods during the afternoon can make it difficult to fall asleep at night. It is better to avoid naps in the late afternoon or evening.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.