In this contemporary world, everything is in a hurry but redundant. We have to spend long hours working, continuously looking at screens, eating randomly, sleeping poorly, and doing little exercise. Although we cannot always drastically change our lifestyle, we can implement some small changes to improve our health.

Ayurveda has always focused on the necessity of having a daily routine, eating mindfully, getting enough rest, and staying active. Nowadays, the main point is the understanding of Ayurveda, which means not sticking to the perfect routine in a strict way but rather using these principles in practice.

Here are some ways to adapt the Ayurvedic rules to busy life.

1. Make your meals more mindful

Contemporary lifestyles tend to favor fast food, skipping meals, and pre-packaged meals. In lieu of using complex diets, just pick up a few easy habits.

Eat meals at regular intervals.

Prefer minimally processed, freshly cooked food.

Add vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and other nutritious products to your meals.

Eat slowly and listen to your hunger.

Skip the late heavy meals.

As the World Health Organization mentions, a healthy diet should be adequate, balanced, moderate, and diversified. Therefore, adults over 10 should eat at least 400g of fruits and vegetables each day, according to WHO.

Thus, we can adapt the principles of Ayurveda to our contemporary lifestyles.

2. Create a realistic morning routine

Ayurveda emphasizes the idea of dinacharya, or the importance of a daily regimen. However, this does not always mean following a long list of rituals. It is better to start with a few achievable things, like:

Waking up at the same time.

Drinking water as soon as you wake up.

Taking at least a few minutes before looking at the phone.

Doing some gentle stretching, yoga, walking, or another kind of movement.

Planning the day before the rest of the day takes over.

Staying consistent is more important than being perfect.

3. Protect your sleep

Giving up sleep to meet work commitments, social obligations or time spent in front of screens cannot work forever. According to Ayurveda, sleep has a significance similar to that of the other key areas of wellness, which is also recognized by modern health guidance.

An evening routine can cover:

Reducing screen time before bed in unnecessary situations.

Avoiding heavy meals close to sleeping time.

Having a practice of going to bed and waking at about the same times each day.

Using the last portion of the evening for quieter occupations instead of work.

If sleep problems persist, it is not about simply blaming one's lifestyle but about seeking assistance.

4. Make movement part of your day

Exercise refers to any kind of physical activity, not just working out at the gym. Just keep in mind that there are many ways to be active, including going for walks or riding bikes.

Over one-in-four adults globally do not comply with the recommended level of physical activity. Staying physically active is linked to a number of important health benefits.

For busy professionals, simple changes such as walking meetings, taking the stairs or going for short walks in the evening can help make physical activity easier.

5. Be careful with Ayurvedic medicines and supplements

Natural does not mean risk-free. Ayurvedic medicines, herbal products and supplements should be used correctly, especially if a person already has a medical condition or is taking conventional medicines.

According to WHO's benchmarks for Ayurveda, proper application and the safety, quality, and qualifications of practitioners are key principles.

Thus, it is unwise to self-prescribe herbs or stop prescribed treatments in favor of an Ayurvedic product.

Making Ayurveda work for modern life

There's no need for modern day Ayurveda to be about recreating the lifestyles of the past. Instead, it is all about understanding the principles behind Ayurveda and putting them into practice in a sensible manner.

Start with small steps: practice mindful eating, improve your daily routine, ensure good sleep, exercise regularly and note how your body reacts to the changes.

Health is created by the choices one makes every day and Ayurveda provides us with a framework for exercising those choices in a mindful way.

(By Dr. Partap Chauhan, Pioneer of Ayurvedic Telemedicine and Founder of Jiva Ayurveda)

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