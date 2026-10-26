9 Tips For Diabetics To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels This Diwali

Diwali, often referred to as the Festival of Lights, is a time of celebration, family gatherings, and festive indulgence. While the festival brings joy and a sense of togetherness, it also poses unique challenges for individuals managing diabetes. However, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels does not mean complete deprivation, rather, it requires strategic planning, portion control, and mindful choices. The key to managing diabetes during the festive season is balancing sweet indulgences with high-protein and high-fibre foods while maintaining regular lifestyle routines. Here are some strategies that can help people with diabetes navigate the festive season while keeping their blood sugar in check.

Diwali 2026: Tips for diabetics to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

1. Eat sweets strategically

Sweets are synonymous with Diwali festivities, but for those with diabetes, moderation is key. Instead of indulging in multiple servings, pick one or two favourite treats and enjoy them mindfully.

Choose milk or dry-fruit-based sweets: Opt for sweets like rasgulla, sandesh, kheer, or dry-fruit laddus. The protein and healthy fats in these options help slow down glucose absorption.

Opt for sweets like rasgulla, sandesh, kheer, or dry-fruit laddus. The protein and healthy fats in these options help slow down glucose absorption. Avoid deep-fried sweets: Limit or avoid choices like gulab jamun and jalebi, which cause sharp blood sugar spikes.

Limit or avoid choices like gulab jamun and jalebi, which cause sharp blood sugar spikes. Never eat sweets on an empty stomach: Consume a small portion of a sweet right after a balanced meal or paired with a protein-rich snack like nuts or paneer to reduce glycemic impact.

Consider choosing sweets made with natural sweeteners or those that incorporate healthier ingredients, such as nuts or dried fruits, making them a more nutritious option.

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2. Dietary adjustments and swaps

One of the most effective ways to maintain stable blood sugar levels is to plan your meals in advance. Diwali often includes a variety of rich dishes and sweet treats.

If cooking at home, swap refined flour (maida) for whole grains. Use low-caloric sugar substitutes or natural sweeteners where appropriate.

Fill your main meals with non-starchy vegetables, lentils, pulses, and lean proteins to stabilise your glucose levels.

If you plan to have a dessert, cut back on carbohydrates during the main meal to balance out your total intake.

Stick to consistent meal timings as much as possible to prevent overnight blood sugar spikes.

3. Choose healthy snacks

During festivities, it's easy to reach for convenient snacks that may not be the healthiest. Instead, consider bringing along nutritious snacks like cut fruits, roasted chickpeas, or mixed nuts to share. This way, you can ensure that you have healthy options readily available while mingling with friends and family.

4. Stay active

Amid the celebrations, it's easy to become sedentary, but physical activity plays a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels. A gentle 15-to-20-minute walk after lunch or dinner is a highly effective way to lower post-meal blood sugar spikes.

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5. Monitor your blood sugar levels

Regularly checking your blood sugar levels can help you keep track of how different foods and activities affect your body. Keeping a journal of your readings during the festivities will provide insights to adjust your food choices or treatment accordingly.

6. Stay hydrated

Amidst the festivities, don't forget the importance of hydration. Drinking plenty of water can help regulate blood sugar levels and curb unnecessary snacking. Herbal teas or infused water with sliced fruits can also be refreshing alternatives to sugary drinks.

7. Adhere strictly to medications

Never skip your insulin or oral diabetes medications, even if your festival schedule or meal timings shift.

8. Keep an emergency kit ready

Always carry fast-acting carbohydrates, such as glucose tablets or juice, to treat unexpected episodes of low blood sugar

9. Practice mindfulness and stress management

Diwali can be a bustling time filled with activities and responsibilities. Practising mindfulness through meditation, yoga, or simply taking a few deep breaths can help manage stress, which is essential for maintaining balanced blood sugar levels. Engaging in these practices can also enhance your overall well-being during the festivities.

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Celebrating Diwali with family and friends while managing diabetes doesn't have to be daunting. With careful planning, mindful eating, and staying active, individuals with diabetes can fully enjoy the spirit of the festival without compromising their health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.