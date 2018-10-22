Katrina Kaif Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals By Doing Aqua Aerobics! Try This Before The Season For It Ends

Aqua aerobics is a combination of both strength and cardio workouts

The super fit and gorgeous Katrina Kaif, is an inspiration to all when it comes to her perfectly toned body. The actress is undoubtedly a pro when it comes to flaunting her perfectly toned body with chiseled abs. Extremely talented; Katrina Kaif is one Bollywood diva who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. The best part about the actress is the way she enjoys her workouts. An ardent follower of her workout videos will know that Katrina Kaif enjoys her workout as much as her acting. Yasmin Karachiwala in her recent Instagram post shared a post where the actress was spotted doing aqua aerobics.

After an extended weekend, the very dreadful Monday kicks in. Repeated thoughts of underachieved fitness goals, festive binging and a lot of cheat meals occupy our minds. But you need not worry, as our very favourite celebrities Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala are here to give us the much needed #MondayMotivation. The two look fresh and vibrant after their amazing pool workout. Being in water can be so relaxing! Working out in the water is one of the most therapeutic activities one can include in their workout regime. The workout in water has massive perks and helps us to stay cooler. Water aerobics builds cardio, strength and resistance all while being easy on the joints and in a cool and relaxing atmosphere.

Top 5 health benefits of aqua aerobics:

1. Burns calories:

Aqua aerobics is a combination of both strength and cardio workouts which are done in the face of water resistance. This ensures that the body gets a full workout. If you keep some factors in mind like cardio activity, weight, the temperature of water, volume and buoyancy, you can burn between around four hundred calories per hour of exercise.

2. Reduces joint pain:

Water aerobics relieve pressure placed on joints from normal wear and tear and arthritis. Hydrotherapy is generally recommended by doctors to those suffering from joint pain and arthritis.

3. Enhanced muscle strength:

When you exercise in water, you work against 12 times the resistance of air. Simply kicking and cupping the water helps in muscle development, which translates into a higher metabolism and overall health of the body. Many water aerobics workouts incorporate some equipment like water paddles, noodles, single or double buoys and kick boards to further induce strength gains. Push-ups or triceps dips performed on the pool deck also help in building strength.

4. Relieves stress and anxiety:

Aqua workouts can be one of the most soothing activities one can take part in to help relieve stress and anxiety. Like any other physical exercise, pool workouts are great stress relievers. The exercise stimulates the brain to release chemicals that calms the body. When performing pool exercises in warmer water temperatures, the movement of water against and over the body results in both massage and relaxation. This calming effect can even decrease, or eliminate the pain resulting from a tiring workout.

5. No equipment required:

If you know swimming well then even in the deep end your workout does not require any additional equipment. Due to the resistance of water, pool workouts in just waist or chest high water is extremely beneficial if you want to shed those extra kilos, cardio and strength training. If it is accessible, you must try pool workouts as they offer numerous health benefits.

