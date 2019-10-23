Heart Attack: Luke Coutinho Suggests This Breathing Exercise That Can Save Your Life During A Heart Attack

Heart attack: Deep breathing can help in saving your life in case of a heart attack

A heart attack is usually characterised by chest pain which continues for over 15 minutes. It is important to be aware of heart attack symptoms so that you know how to act when someone around you is having it. Apart from chest pain indigestion and persistent neck or jaw pain. Uncomfortable pressure or squeezing pain in centre of the chest, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, light-headedness, sweating and nausea are other telltale signs of a heart attack. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to talk about a breathing technique that can save your life during a heart attack.

Breathing technique that can save your life during a heart attack

It is important to know that the heart is a muscle which needs constant blood circulation. Lack of oxygen because of poor blood circulation makes it difficult for the heart to function, thus leading to heart attack, cardiac arrest and even death. A healthy diet and regular exercise can together ensure a healthy heart and reduced incidence of heart attack.

A healthy diet and exercise can reduce the risk of heart attack

Photo Credit: iStock

This breathing technique can be especially helpful when someone is having a heart attack and there's no one with you. It can help constrict the heart to pump more blood, improve circulation and get the oxygen it needs. This in turn can save your life when you are having a heart attack.

Step 1: Inhale while doing a 'ha'. Essentially, you have to open your mouth and take in a lot of oxygen through your mouth.

Step 2: Exhale like you're coughing while doing a 'ku'. You can even simply cough to exhale.

Do Step 1 and Step 2 consecutively to breathe in more oxygen.

Make sure you inhale deeply before coughing for exhale.

Exhale while applying force and after every exhale, deep inhale is extremely important for sufficient oxygen intake.

This breathing technique can facilitate oxygen rich blood circulation in your heart.

Practice it a couple of times so that it gets registered in your mind and you know exactly what to do in case you feel you are having a heart attack.

"This breathing technique can save your life," asserts Luke in the video shared above.

In case of a heart attack, avoid panicking. Remember that breathing deep is important to save your life.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

