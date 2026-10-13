Ageing is a natural part of life, but the food and drinks we consume can play an important role in supporting long-term health. In his latest Instagram post, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares science-backed dietary choices that may help promote healthy ageing.

From nutrient-rich foods to everyday drinks, here's what people can include in their routine to support healthy ageing:

Drinks

For drinks he recommends water as the number one drink to promote healthy ageing. Up next he places kefir or lassi, followed by matcha and green tea. At the bottom of the list he puts black coffee.

Protein

Talking about protein options for better ageing, the doctor puts edamame at the top of his list. In the second position he places different types of lentils, followed by salmon, eggs, and greek yogurt.

Carbs

Sharing his top five carb choices for healthy ageing, Dr Sethi places beans at the top of his list. Up next he places sweet potatoes, followed by berries and barley. Dr Sethi puts oats at the bottom of his list for healthy ageing carbs.

Healthy Fats

Talking about healthy fats, the doctor reveals his top choice is avocado. Coming second in the list is ground flax seeds, followed by chia seeds and walnuts. He places extra virgin olive oil at the bottom of his list.

While no single food or drink can stop ageing, according to Dr. Sethi, making mindful dietary choices can help support overall health. It is evident from his ranking that staying hydrated, including protein-rich foods, and adding fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats are essential for an overall balanced and varied diet.

Since individual nutritional needs can vary, it is best to focus on a sustainable eating pattern rather than relying solely on rankings or individual foods for healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.