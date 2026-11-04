Diwali Parties Ahead? Nutritionist Recommends This Simple Apple Cider Drink To Support Digestion

Diwali is that time of the year when keeping track of the calories is tough. Between festive sweets, endless rounds of namkeen, yummy meals and dinner parties, our regular eating habits often take a backseat. Let us be honest who can say no to a plate of hot momos or piping hot samosas at a Diwali party?

Enjoying the festivities does not mean you have to completely ignore your digestive health. With back-to-back Diwali parties and elaborate dinners lined up, a social media food hack has caught our attention. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared a simple apple cider vinegar (ACV) drink that you can drink before heading out for parties or dinners.

The hack involves adding apple cider vinegar to a glass of lukewarm water, mixing it well and drinking it before a meal. According to the nutritionist, the drink can support digestion and help the stomach process food more efficiently.

But is there any science behind this popular wellness ritual?

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Improve Digestion?

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting crushed apples and contains acetic acid, which gives it its characteristic sour taste. Some research suggests that vinegar may help moderate the rise in blood sugar after carbohydrate-rich meals. However, the evidence supporting its ability to improve digestion is limited.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, there is no convincing scientific evidence that apple cider vinegar can treat indigestion or heartburn. While it may influence how quickly food is digested, this does not necessarily mean it improves digestive health.

The mother in apple cider vinegar is the cloudy substance formed during fermentation. Although it is often marketed for its gut-health benefits, there is no established evidence that consuming ACV with the mother offers additional digestive benefits.

How To Consume Apple Cider Vinegar Safely

If you still want to try this drink during the festive season, remember that apple cider vinegar is highly acidic. Drinking it undiluted can damage tooth enamel and irritate the throat and food pipe.

Here are a few precautions:

Always dilute apple cider vinegar in a large glass of water instead of consuming it directly.

Avoid drinking excessive quantities or making it a daily ritual without understanding its effects.

People experiencing acid reflux, heartburn or stomach irritation should be cautious, as ACV may worsen their symptoms.

Those taking medication for diabetes or blood pressure should consult their healthcare provider before incorporating it into their routine.

Simple Ways To Keep Your Digestion Happy During Diwali

You don't need a viral drink to enjoy Diwali without feeling uncomfortable. A few mindful eating habits can make a difference.

Avoid skipping meals to compensate for a heavy dinner or party.

Eat smaller portions and avoid overloading your plate with fried and sugary foods.

Include fibre-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your meals.

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Take a walk after meals instead of immediately lying down.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.