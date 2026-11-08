Craving Mithai This Diwali? Nutritionist Reveals A Sweet Treat With Low Glycemic Load

Diwali is incomplete for many without indulging in delicious mithai and festive treats. For people with diabetes and those trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, enjoying sweets can sometimes come with a sense of guilt.

Ahead of the festivities, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a video on Instagram, revealing the best-guilt-free sweet people can enjoy this Diwali. “Guess which mithai I really like for Diwali? Fortunately, I don't have a sweet tooth. But if I have to eat sweets for the spirit of celebration, this is my all-time favourite,” she says before revealing her all-time favourite, guilt-free Diwali sweet.

“It is besan ladoo sweetened with fresh dates,” she shares, adding, “You cannot go wrong with this one because it has a very low glycemic index.” She further explains that dates are moderate to low in glycemic index, and besan is very low in glycemic index.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, the glycemic index of besan ladoos sweetened with dates is 45 to 50, while the glycemic load is 7 to 9 per serving. “It is so low. You can't go wrong with this one. It is guilt-free,” she adds.

Anjali Mukerjee Explains Easy Ways to Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Previously, in another video, the nutritionist talked about type 2 diabetes and shared that it needs “a lot more correction than just your diet.” According to her, managing type 2 diabetes is not only about controlling sugar levels but also nurturing the body holistically.

Sharing a few easy ways to manage type 2 diabetes, she recommended people to take care of their stress levels. She explained that stress raises cortisol, which affects blood sugar levels. The nutritionist also urged people to do regular exercise to help regulate fasting blood sugar levels.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, proper hydration is also important as well as quality sleep every night. She concluded by saying that foods with high fibre intake but low glycemic index are important to support blood sugar management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.