"Be Gut Smart," Cardiologist Shares Tips To Keep Digestion Healthy During The Festive Season

Diwali, the festival of light, is marked by vibrant decorations, the lighting of diyas and colourful rangoli designs, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Indulgence is a significant aspect of Diwali, particularly through food. From laddoos to barfi to savoury snacks, homes are filled with a variety of sweets and delicacies. However, the abundance of sweets can lead to overindulgence and excessive consumption.

When you indulge in too many sweets and rich foods, your digestive system faces a considerable challenge. These foods are often high in sugar and fats, which can overload the gut. As a result, the body has to work extra hard to process these heavy meals, which can result in issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion.

Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to share some diet hacks for this Diwali. "Party hard but be gut smart," he wrote in the post.

5 Tips to keep your gut healthy during the festive season

"A few simple habits can keep your digestion happy, even during the busy, festive season,"Dr. Chopra said.

1. Don't arrive starving

"Have a small, protein-rich snack before heading out. You'll be less likely to overeat or binge on sweets," he mentioned. You can have some nuts, Greek yogurt or a hard-boiled egg. This will help curb appetite and minimise the likelihood of overindulgence.

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2. Hydrate between meals

"Alternate alcoholic drinks with water. Stay hydrated, and avoid drinking on an empty stomach," Dr. Chopra. Drinking enough water keeps the digestive system healthy and ensures smooth functioning.

3. Give your gut some breathing room

Take your time while eating by chewing slowly and savouring each bite. Pay attention to portion sizes and resist the urge to lie down immediately after meals. Instead, consider a gentle 10-15 minute walk to facilitate digestion, allowing your body to process food more effectively.

4. Protect your sleep

Even if you find yourself out late, try to prioritise getting a consistent amount of sleep, aiming for at least 6 to 7 hours on most nights. Quality rest is crucial for maintaining energy levels, supporting your immune system, and helping to regulate your appetite, making it easier to stick to healthy habits in the long run.

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5. Reset the next morning

"Start with water, a balanced breakfast and some movement. Skip crash diets and detoxes," Dr Chopra advised.

Post Diwali, many individuals switch to detox diets immediately. However, the cardiologist emphasised that it's important to avoid any drastic crash diets or detoxes, as they can often lead to unhealthy eating patterns and feelings of deprivation. Focus on nourishing your body instead.

"Celebrate the festive season without putting your gut health on hold! A few mindful habits can help you enjoy the celebrations while keeping your digestion, energy, and overall well-being in check," he concluded.

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A healthy approach during Diwali might involve savouring the treats in moderation while also incorporating light, nutritious foods. This way, you can enjoy the spirit of the festival without overwhelming your digestive system. Balancing indulgence with mindful eating can help ensure that the celebrations are enjoyable and gut-friendly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.