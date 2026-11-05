From Stroke Risk To Children's Memory: The Growing Threat Of Air Pollution To Brain Health

From increasing the risk of strokes to potentially affecting memory, cognitive function and children's brain development, emerging research is revealing another worrying consequence of breathing polluted air.

When we talk about air pollution, the conversation usually revolves around our lungs. We worry about asthma, respiratory infections, breathlessness and the long-term risk of lung cancer. We increasingly recognise its impact on the heart, too. But there is another organ that may be silently paying the price, that is your brain.

Emerging research suggests that prolonged exposure to polluted air, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), may affect the brain in several ways. From triggering inflammation and affecting blood vessels to potentially influencing memory, concentration and cognitive development, the consequences could extend across different stages of life.

Perhaps most concerning is the possibility that exposure during childhood could affect the developing brain.

How does pollution affect your brain?

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs. Certain particles or their components may enter the bloodstream, while others may reach the brain through pathways involving the nasal cavity and olfactory nerve. Air pollution can also trigger systemic inflammation, potentially affecting the brain and its protective blood-brain barrier.

Once exposure occurs, several biological processes may come into play. These include oxidative stress, inflammation and potential disruption of the blood-brain barrier, which normally helps protect the brain from harmful substances circulating in the bloodstream. Over time, these processes may affect nerve cells and the blood vessels supplying the brain.

Can pollution increase your risk of a stroke?

One of the important concerns is the potential link between air pollution and strokes.

Dr Gaurav Goel, Senior Director and Head, Neurointervention Surgery, Medanta, Gurugram explains how exposure to polluted air can affect neurological health and why its consequences may go beyond respiratory illness.

"Every year, when we talk about air pollution, we are seeing more and more people coming to emergency departments. When PM2.5 levels are high, the chances of blood coagulation increase. The blood can become thicker and stickier, rather than flowing smoothly. When blood flow to the brain gets affected, it can potentially lead to a stroke. This is a serious issue. Over the last five to six years, we have been seeing so many stroke cases coming to emergency departments between November and February, when AQI levels go up," he says.

Fine particulate matter can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress and affect the cardiovascular system. Research has linked exposure to air pollution with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke. The concern is particularly significant for older adults and people who already have conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

A 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Neurology, examining short-term exposure to air pollutants, found an association with an increased risk of ischemic stroke.

This is important because strokes are not exclusively linked to conventional risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking. Environmental exposure may also contribute to overall risk.

Dr Goel emphasises that people at higher risk must be particularly careful about managing their health during periods of severe pollution. "What is critical is that you should not miss your medication, especially if you are elderly and more susceptible. Do not miss prescribed medication, including blood thinners if they have been advised by your doctor. Avoid going outdoors when pollution levels are high. Use air purifiers, but most importantly, stay physically active indoors. A sedentary lifestyle can also contribute to blood becoming thicker and increase the risk of clotting," adds Dr Goel.

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Air pollution and the developing brain

The concerns do not end with adults. Children may be particularly vulnerable because their brains and other organs are still developing. Exposure during these critical developmental years is a growing area of scientific concern.

Emerging research is examining the relationship between exposure to polluted air and cognitive development, including memory, attention, learning abilities and academic performance.

Dr Neelam Mohan, Senior Director and Head, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Liver Transplantation, Medanta, Gurugram and President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (2026), highlights that the impact of pollution may extend well beyond a child's physical growth and organ development.

"Along with physical growth and the development of organs, pollution is also affecting cognitive development in children under five years of age. Memory, learning capacity, school performance and attention-related issues are all being correlated with the environment. Children living in areas with lower pollution levels have been found to have better memory," she says.

Exposure to air pollution during critical stages of brain development could have implications for their ability to learn, concentrate and process information.

Research from India adds an important dimension to this concern. A 2022 working paper by researchers at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi, examined children aged 8-11 and found that higher PM2.5 exposure was associated with poorer academic performance. The researchers reported that a 1 micrograms per cubic meter increase in average PM2.5 exposure over the preceding 12 months was associated with a 10-16 percentage-point decline in mathematics performance and a 7-9 percentage-point decline in reading performance.

A 2024 review published in Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, examining 40 studies involving children and adolescents, also reported associations between air pollution exposure and differences in brain structure, white matter development and functional brain networks.

A separate 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Environmental Health, involving six studies and 4,860 children across three continents, found an association between higher PM2.5 exposure and lower IQ scores.

While these studies do not establish that pollution alone causes changes in intelligence or academic performance, they add to the growing evidence linking environmental exposure with children's cognitive health.

Together, these findings raise an important question: could the air children breathe be influencing not just their physical health, but also their ability to learn, remember and develop?

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What can you do to protect your brain from air pollution?

If polluted air can affect the brain, reducing exposure becomes important. Experts recommend practical steps to minimise exposure, particularly during periods of severe pollution.

Check the AQI: Monitor air quality before planning outdoor activities, especially for children and older adults.

Rethink outdoor exercise: Avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity when pollution levels are severe. Move exercise indoors where possible.

Improve indoor air quality: Use appropriately sized HEPA air purifiers in frequently occupied rooms, where feasible.

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask: When outdoor exposure is unavoidable, a properly fitted respirator can help reduce inhalation of fine particles. Ordinary cloth or surgical masks offer less reliable protection against PM2.5.

Reduce indoor pollution: Avoid tobacco smoke and minimise other sources of particulate pollution, including incense and indoor burning.

Protect children: Limit prolonged outdoor exposure during severe pollution episodes and consider indoor activities when air quality deteriorates.

However, individual precautions alone cannot solve the problem. Cleaner air requires sustained public-health interventions, stronger emissions control, better urban planning and action to reduce pollution at its source.

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Clean air is also about brain health

The effects of air pollution are not always immediately visible. While coughing and breathlessness are easy to recognise, changes in memory, concentration and cognitive development may be far less obvious.

As research continues to uncover the relationship between pollution and neurological health, one message is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: clean air is not just essential for our lungs and heart. It may also be fundamental to how our brains develop, function and age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.