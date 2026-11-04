Taking GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs? Here's How You Should Exercise To Preserve Muscle

GLP-1 weight-loss medicines such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have changed the way obesity is treated. By reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness and influencing how quickly the stomach empties, these medicines can help people lose a significant amount of weight. However, there is an important aspect of weight loss that often gets overlooked: what happens to muscle mass. When body weight falls, the body does not lose fat alone. Some lean mass, which includes muscle as well as other non-fat tissues, can also be lost. This is a concern because muscle plays an important role in movement, physical strength, metabolic health and everyday functioning. Losing too much muscle during weight reduction may affect strength and make it harder to maintain the benefits of weight loss over time. This does not mean people taking GLP-1 medicines should avoid them or become anxious about every change in body composition. It means that weight management should involve more than watching the number on the weighing scale. A combination of resistance training, aerobic exercise, adequate nutrition and medical supervision can help support muscle health during treatment.

Why Can Muscle Loss Happen While Taking GLP-1 Medicines?

GLP-1 receptor agonists work partly by reducing appetite and helping people feel full sooner. As a result, some people eat considerably less than they did before starting treatment. This reduction in calorie intake can lead to weight loss, but it may also make it difficult to consume enough protein and other nutrients. During weight loss, the body draws on stored energy, including fat, but some lean tissue may also be lost. Research on GLP-1-based treatments has found that fat loss generally accounts for a larger share of total weight loss, although reductions in lean mass have also been observed.

It is important to understand that lean mass is not the same as skeletal muscle. Measurements of lean mass can include water, organs and other non-fat tissues. Therefore, a change in lean mass does not automatically mean an equivalent amount of muscle has disappeared or that a person's strength has declined. Nevertheless, preserving muscle should be an important part of a weight-loss plan, particularly for older adults, people who are already physically inactive and those who have a higher risk of low muscle mass.

1. Make Strength Training The Foundation Of Your Exercise Routine

If you are taking a GLP-1 medicine and want to preserve muscle, resistance training should be a priority. Strength training places mechanical stress on muscles, encouraging them to adapt and helping maintain muscle tissue during a period of reduced calorie intake. It can also improve strength, balance and the ability to carry out everyday activities.

You do not necessarily need an elaborate gym routine. Exercises can be performed using resistance machines, dumbbells, resistance bands or body weight, depending on your fitness level and physical limitations. A beginner-friendly routine may include:

Squats or chair squats for the lower body. Wall push-ups or chest presses for the upper body. Seated rows or resistance-band rows for the back. Glute bridges for the hips and glutes. Step-ups for the legs and balance. Light shoulder presses, where appropriate.

Start with manageable resistance and focus on performing each movement correctly. As your strength improves, you can gradually increase the resistance, repetitions or number of sets.

The objective is not to exhaust yourself in every session. It is to give your muscles a consistent reason to remain strong while your body weight changes.

2. Train Your Major Muscle Groups At Least Twice A Week

Consistency matters more than an occasional intense workout. A practical starting point for many adults is to perform muscle-strengthening exercises on at least two days each week. Try to include exercises that work the major muscle groups, including the legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms. For someone new to exercise, two full-body sessions a week may be easier to manage than a demanding six-day split. Those who already have experience with resistance training can continue with a suitable programme, provided they are recovering well and eating enough to support it. Allow muscles time to recover between challenging sessions. If you experience persistent soreness, unusual fatigue or a noticeable decline in strength, consider reducing the intensity and discussing your routine with a qualified fitness professional or healthcare provider. The right programme will depend on your age, medical history, current fitness, joint health and the pace of weight loss.

3. Do Not Ignore Cardio, But Do Not Depend On It Alone

Walking, cycling, swimming and other forms of aerobic exercise support cardiovascular health, endurance and overall physical fitness. They can also help improve blood sugar regulation and contribute to a sustainable weight-management routine. However, cardio should not replace resistance training when the specific goal is to preserve muscle during weight loss. Walking is an excellent starting point, particularly for people who have been inactive. You can gradually increase the duration and pace as your stamina improves. Cycling and swimming may be useful alternatives for people who find weight-bearing activities uncomfortable.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, each week. It also recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving major muscle groups on at least two days a week. You do not need to achieve these targets immediately. If you are starting from a low activity level, build up gradually and choose activities you can continue over the long term.

4. Avoid Excessive Exercise When Your Food Intake Is Low

One mistake people may make while taking weight-loss medicines is combining a sharp reduction in food intake with an aggressive workout routine. Because these medicines can suppress appetite, some people may unintentionally eat too little to support their activity levels. Adding long cardio sessions or frequent high-intensity workouts without adequate nutrition can make fatigue and recovery problems more likely. Pay attention to how your body responds to exercise. Persistent tiredness, dizziness, reduced workout performance, difficulty recovering and a noticeable decline in strength are reasons to reassess your routine. If nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea is affecting your ability to eat and drink, speak to your prescribing clinician. Dehydration and inadequate nutrition can make exercise more difficult and may require changes to your activity plan.

There is no need to chase rapid weight loss through increasingly demanding workouts. A gradual, sustainable approach is more useful than repeatedly pushing your body beyond its ability to recover.

5. Get Enough Protein To Support Muscle Maintenance

Exercise is only one part of the equation. Nutrition matters, too. Protein supplies amino acids that the body uses to repair and maintain muscle tissue. During weight loss, getting enough protein can become challenging because GLP-1 medicines may reduce appetite and the amount of food a person can comfortably eat. A joint advisory from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, the American Society for Nutrition, the Obesity Medicine Association and The Obesity Society discusses higher protein intakes during active weight reduction, with targets of around 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day proposed in some circumstances.

However, the appropriate target is not identical for everyone. In people living with obesity, calculating protein needs using actual body weight may overestimate requirements. Kidney disease and other medical conditions can also affect what is appropriate.

Include protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, chicken, dairy products, lentils, beans, chickpeas, tofu and other suitable sources in your meals. If your appetite is low, smaller meals containing nutrient-dense protein foods may be easier to manage than large portions.

A protein supplement may help some people meet their nutritional requirements, but it should not replace a balanced diet or be used without considering individual needs. Most importantly, eating more protein alone is not a substitute for strength training. Both nutrition and resistance exercise are important when the aim is to preserve muscle.

6. Give Your Body Enough Time To Recover

Recovery is an essential part of any exercise programme, especially when you are losing weight and adjusting to a medicine that changes your appetite and eating patterns. Muscles need time to recover after resistance training. Sleep, hydration and adequate nutrition all contribute to this process. Avoid training the same muscle groups intensely every day. Alternate demanding sessions with lighter activity, walking or rest, depending on your fitness level.

If you are experiencing significant nausea, weakness or dehydration, do not force yourself through a strenuous workout. Speak to your healthcare provider about the symptoms and whether your exercise routine needs to be modified. People who are older, have existing health conditions or have been inactive for a long time may benefit from working with a physiotherapist or qualified exercise professional to develop a safe programme.

7. Track Strength And Fitness, Not Just Weight

The weighing scale cannot tell you whether you are maintaining muscle or becoming stronger. Pay attention to practical indicators such as how easily you can climb stairs, whether you can lift the same weights, how long you can walk comfortably and whether everyday activities feel easier or harder. A healthcare professional may also assess muscle strength and physical function through tests such as handgrip strength, chair-stand tests or walking assessments. Body-composition measurements may provide additional information, although they have limitations and should be interpreted in context. If your weight is falling rapidly but your strength and energy are declining, discuss this with your prescribing clinician. Your nutritional intake, exercise programme and treatment plan may need to be reviewed.

GLP-1 medicines can be an effective part of obesity treatment, but successful weight management should not be measured by weight loss alone. Preserving muscle, maintaining strength and supporting long-term physical function are equally important considerations. A sustainable routine that combines resistance training at least twice a week, regular aerobic activity, adequate protein, hydration and recovery can help support muscle health during treatment. Do not start, stop or change the dose of a GLP-1 medicine based on your exercise routine or weight-loss progress without consulting your prescribing clinician. If you are planning to begin strength training, particularly if you have an existing medical condition or have been inactive, seek professional guidance to make sure the programme is appropriate for you.

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