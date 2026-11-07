Shweta Tiwari's Trainer Says That She Performs Some Form Of Physical Activity Everyday: Importance Of Working Out In Your 40s

Shweta Tiwari has once again drawn attention to her fitness routine, but this time it's her consistency. At 45, the actor continues to make physical activity a regular part of her routine, even when she may not have time for a long workout. In a recent vlog that she shared on her YouTube channel, her trainer Kedar revealed that she does not let a day pass without some form of activity. Her routine can include cycling, swimming, walking or weight training. This shows that staying active does not necessarily mean following the same workout every day.

Tiwari also said that she makes sure to do "something or the other" every day. This is not the first time she has spoken about the importance of regular movement. She had earlier said that fitness is a continuous process.

Importance Of Working Out In Your 40s

The 40s can be an important stage for maintaining physical health. As people age, muscle mass can gradually decline, metabolism may change and bone health may reduce. Hormonal changes, particularly around menopause in women, can also affect body composition, bone density and cardiovascular health. Regular physical activity can help manage some of these age-related changes. Read on to know the importance of staying physically active in your 40s.

1. Muscle Mass

Muscle loss is a natural part of ageing but regular exercise can help slow it down. Strength training is particularly useful because it challenges the muscles and helps maintain strength. Maintaining muscle is important for everyday activities. Stronger muscles can make it easier to climb stairs, carry shopping bags, get up from a chair and perform other routine movements.

2. Bone Strength

Bone density can gradually decrease with age. This can become particularly important for women during and after menopause because falling levels of oestrogen can lead to bone loss. Weight-bearing exercises and resistance training can help improve bone health. Walking, strength training and similar activities can be a good addition in the 40s.

3. Heart Health

Walking, cycling and swimming are forms of aerobic activity that can improve cardiovascular fitness. Regular movement makes the heart work harder and can improve overall endurance. Staying active can also support healthy blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It is important to make physical activity a regular part of life.

4. Blood Sugar Levels

Muscles use glucose for energy during physical activity. Regular exercise can therefore improve the body's ability to use blood sugar and support insulin sensitivity. This becomes increasingly important with age because the risk of metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes can increase. Even moderate activities such as walking can help you achieve an active lifestyle.

5. Weight Management

Changes in metabolism and muscle mass can make weight management different in the 40s compared with younger years. Regular physical activity increases energy expenditure while strength training can help preserve lean muscle. However, exercise should not be viewed only as a way to lose weight. It's also beneficial for your heart, strength, mobility, energy levels.

6. Mobility And Balance

Regular movement can help maintain flexibility, coordination and balance. These abilities become important with age due to declining strength and balance can affect everyday activities. A varied routine can also prevent the body from repeatedly being exposed to the same type of movement.

7. Counters A Sedentary Lifestyle

A workout session cannot completely offset spending most of the day sitting. Breaking up long periods of inactivity with movement can also be useful. Walking around during breaks, taking the stairs, doing household activities or simply spending less time sitting can add more movement to the day.

The goal in your 40s should be to build a routine that is realistic and sustainable. Consistency is more important than intensity, particularly when the aim is long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.