A Healthier Diwali: Simple Yoga Asanas To Stay Active During The Festive Season

The festival of Diwali is all about the victory of knowledge over ignorance. Every lamp lit on this occasion signifies the awakening of the inner light through awareness, discipline and care of body and mind.

On the festival days, we are generally very busy with our family and friends, eating lots of rich food and staying up late. This can make us feel very heavy and tired. A short 25-minute daily session of yoga can help us to feel our best and to celebrate the festival in the best possible way.

1. Healing Walk

Stand with both arms overhead, feeling the pressure on your shoulders. Walk for 2-3 minutes, keeping your upper body engaged. This pose helps awaken the body and make us more aware of our posture.

Do not practice this pose if you have a shoulder injury, balance problems, dizziness or heart problems.

2. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

This pose is done standing, with feet together or a little apart and weight evenly distributed. Stretch arms up and extend them through the upper body. Feel length in the spine and relax shoulders. Hold for 15-20 seconds and breathe naturally.

Avoid it if you have severe vertigo, uncontrolled low blood pressure or a recent leg or back injury.

3. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stand with feet 3 feet apart. Arms out at shoulder level. Turn your right foot out to the side. Bend down to the side, right hand reaching towards the shin or even the ankle, left arm reaching up towards the ceiling. Gaze up at the raised hand. Hold for 15-20 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Avoid if you have a recent back or hip injury, severe vertigo or uncontrolled blood pressure.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach, palms besides the chest, legs together. Inhale and slowly lift the head, chest and upper abdomen, elbows slightly bent and navel on the floor. Hold for 10-15 seconds, then return slowly. Repeat three times. It opens the chest, strengthens the back and supports digestion.

Do not practise this pose if you have a hernia, recent abdominal surgery, severe back pain or are pregnant.

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

Sit with your legs straight out in front of you. Bend your right knee and place your right foot on the floor on the outside of your left knee. Wrap your left arm around your right knee and bring your left hand to the floor on the inside of your right foot. Turn your torso to the right and look over your right shoulder. Hold this pose for 15-20 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Do not practise this pose if you have a slipped disc, recent abdominal surgery, a hernia or are pregnant.

6. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Lie down on your back and bring your knees up to your chest, holding them with your hands. On an exhalation lift your head to your knees, and on an inhalation lower your head back down to the floor. Repeat for 5-6 rounds. This pose is particularly good after heavy meals, as it helps to relieve bloating and gas and relieve any pressure in the lower back.

Avoid if you have a neck or back injury, a hernia or are pregnant. If the neck feels uncomfortable, keep the head on the floor.

7. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Kneel down with big toes touching. Lower hips to heels. Sit tall with a straight spine. Place palms on top of thighs. Breathe naturally. Hold for 3-5 minutes. This pose is great for after meals and helps to steady the body and calm the mind.

Avoid if you have a knee or ankle injury. A folded blanket under the hips helps, or sit cross-legged instead.

Yoga practices during Diwali bring lightness to the body and clarity to the mind and help one celebrate festivals with joy and in good health for years to come.

(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, A Yoga Expert, Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa)

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