Neurological conditions often begin with subtle symptoms that require medical attention. From chronic headaches, mild numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, occasional imbalance while walking, changes in coordination or hand control, and episodes of blurred or double vision to unusual fatigue or difficulty concentrating, all of these signs warrant a visit to the neurologist. On World Brain Day, knowing when a neurological assessment is necessary can save your brain from complications. In India, neurological conditions affect the way people function as well as impact their quality of life. Disability due to neural deficits can increase the burden on the healthcare facilities as well as caretakers, making seeking timely medical help necessary.

What Does A Neurologist Treat?

A neurologist treats conditions that can stem from impaired brain function. The key conditions that a neurologist can help with are the following:

Migraines

Epilepsy

Stroke

Parkinson's disease

Dementia

Multiple sclerosis

Peripheral neuropathy

Sleep disorders affecting the brain

A neural consult becomes necessary when the brain is impacted and if there are consistent symptoms making it difficult to function.

1. Chronic Headaches That Keep Returning

If you are suffering from headaches that keep returning and last for several weeks on end, then these headaches are a sign that your brain health needs to be looked at. Furthermore, these specific signs indicate a visit to the neurologist is evident:

Sudden severe headaches

Headaches that disrupt sleep

Migraines with visual disturbances

Headaches accompanied by weakness or confusion

When your headaches are persistent, then a specialist needs to be consulted

2. Numbness And Tingling That Won't Go Away

Research published in the Frontiers in Neurology journal points to the way numbness and tingling could be a sign of serious brain health issues. These causes can be related to:

Nerve compression

Peripheral neuropathy

Vitamin deficiencies

Multiple sclerosis

Stroke-related nerve damage

These serious causes can only be diagnosed by a neurologist after a thorough brain exam or a scan.

Red Flags

One-sided numbness

Facial numbness

Progressive weakness

Loss of coordination

These red flags signal brain health issues that need to be taken seriously, and a specialist needs to look at how your brain is functioning.

3. Dizziness, Balance Issues And Frequent Falls

When dizziness, balance issues, or frequent falls are common, then these are warning signs of brain impairment. Your brain and nervous system constantly communicate with each other through the network of neural pathways, and dysfunction in any of these signals can cause these symptoms.

Warning Symptoms

Difficulty walking

Loss of balance

Vertigo episodes

Unexplained falls

Why It Matters

These warning symptoms could be related to disorders such as inner ear issues, stroke, Parkinson's disease, or other neurological conditions. The progression of these disorders, if left undetected, can cause serious implications for your health and well-being; this is why timely medical support is needed.

4. Seizures Or Episodes Of Lost Awareness

Research published in the Neurology journal suggests that seizures, which happen when one side of the brain shuts down, can signal brain-health issues. These symptoms can signal the brain's impaired ability to function and can be identified via the following:

Sudden body jerks

Brief blackouts

Staring spells

Unexplained loss of consciousness

When To Seek Help

Medical help from a neurologist should be a priority if any of the above symptoms affect you. If you happen to experience a first-time seizure, then a medical evaluation is necessary.

5. Memory Problems And Brain Fog

Research published in the Trends in Neurosciences Journal shows that memory issues, language difficulties, mental clarity, fatigue, and mood changes can be attributed to brain dysfunction.

Signs Beyond Normal Forgetfulness

When normal forgetfulness turns serious, then your brain can struggle to connect its neural synapses and create a perfect recall of information. Here are the signs that you need to know about:

Difficulty finding words

Repeated questions

Confusion in familiar places

Reduced concentration

Potential Causes

These signs are linked to brain health disorders such as dementia, mild cognitive impairment, sleep disorders, and neurological diseases.

6. Weakness In The Face, Arms Or Legs

Sudden weakness in the face, arms, or legs can signal a disconnect between the neural connections in the brain. This breakdown in information can be tied to emergency warning signs such as the following:

Sudden arm weakness

Facial drooping

Slurred speech

Difficulty walking

Stroke Alert

If you notice any of these signs affecting someone in front of you, then you need to act immediately.

7. Tremors And Uncontrolled Movements

Research published in the Neuromarkers Journal suggests that tremors and uncontrolled movements are a byproduct of brain health issues. These symptoms should be taken seriously, as they signal a brain function deficiency. Here are the symptoms that should lead you to seek help from a neurologist:

Hand shaking

Muscle twitching

Involuntary movements

Difficulty with fine motor tasks

Conditions Linked To Symptoms

These symptoms should be treated by a neurologist, as the possibility of Parkinson's disease, tremor, or movement disorders should be ruled out.

Vision Changes Linked To Nervous System Disorders

Vision changes can happen when the brain is unable to properly communicate with the nervous system. These changes can be diagnosed by a neurologist after specialised equipment is used for testing. Here are the warning signs that should force you to get medically tested:

Double vision

Sudden vision loss

Visual aura

Eye movement abnormalities

These symptoms may indicate neurological involvement, as the optic nerve may be impacted.

Risk Factors That Increase Neurological Disease Risk

Heightened risk of neurological disease can affect those who are

Diabetic

Hypertensive

Obese

Smokers

Have a family history of brain health issues

High cholesterol

Those who live a sedentary lifestyle

How To Protect Your Brain And Nerve Health

Your brain and nerve health needs to be a priority, and here is how you can protect it:

1. Exercise regularly

2. Manage blood pressure

3. Control diabetes

4. Prioritise sleep

5. Eat a brain-healthy diet.

6. Avoid smoking

7. Stay mentally active

8. Schedule preventive check-ups

When To Seek Immediate Medical Attention

Medical attention that requires immediate emergency care should be sought when you experience the following:

Sudden weakness

Severe thunderclap headache

Vision loss

Seizure

Loss of consciousness

Difficulty speaking

Stroke symptoms

A neurologist can help you link your symptoms to brain health issues and advise the best course of treatment for relief.

Also Read: This Everyday Desk Habit Could Be Hurting Your Brain More Than You Think

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.