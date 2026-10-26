7 Steps To Prepare Your Home And Health For Peak Pollution Season

As the festive season approaches and temperatures drop, air quality in the National Capital Region deteriorates. Several measures and restrictions have already been deployed in Delhi to control air pollution before it usually peaks. Every year, severe air pollution leads to various health issues, particularly affecting vulnerable populations. PM2.5, which consists of combustion particles smaller than 2.5 microns, can bypass the nasal barrier, settle deep in the lung alveoli, and enter the bloodstream. Prolonged exposure can trigger acute asthma attacks, worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and accelerate systemic cardiovascular inflammation. Therefore, it is crucial to take early, evidence-based actions to protect both home and respiratory health.

How to safeguard your health before and during peak pollution season

1. Trap and filter effectively

Indoor air can become 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air without proper management. Use a True HEPA filter (H13 or H14 grade), which traps 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns. Ensure the device's Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) matches the room volume, and avoid ozone-generating ionisers that irritate reactive airways.

2. Eliminate domestic emissions

A single burning mosquito coil can emit particulate matter equivalent to approximately 75-100 cigarettes; incense sticks (agarbattis) produce similar volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Switch to electrical repellents, run kitchen exhausts during cooking, and use damp microfiber mops instead of dry brooms to prevent settled dust from aerosolising.

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3. Verify maintenance inhalers

Patients with known airway hyperresponsiveness should see their pulmonologist for an updated written action plan before AQI reaches "Severe" thresholds. Never stop corticosteroid controller inhalers abruptly, and keep short-acting bronchodilator rescue inhalers on hand.

4. Deploy tested filtration

Standard cloth or surgical masks provide zero defence against fine particulates. Use tightly fitted, unvalved N95 or FFP2 respirators, which filter out at least 94% to 95% of airborne particles.

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5. Preserve mucociliary clearance

Dry, inflamed respiratory lining weakens defence mechanisms. Drink 2-3 litres of warm water daily to thin mucus secretions, and use saline nasal sprays to rinse trapped surface pollutants.

6. Strategic exposure reduction

Avoid outdoor endurance exercises during early mornings and late evenings, when ambient pollution peaks. Heavy exertion increases minute ventilation, forcing large volumes of unfiltered air deep into lung tissue. Restrict outdoor activity to sunny midday hours when solar heating disperses the ground-level smog layer.

7. Hydrate well

Drink ample amounts of water, coconut water, or fresh juices daily. Keeping your mucous membranes properly hydrated allows your respiratory tract to catch, dissolve, and flush out inhaled toxins much more efficiently.

When air quality worsens, it's crucial to prioritise health. By implementing effective strategies such as improving indoor air quality, monitoring pollution levels, and adopting a proactive approach to personal health, you can mitigate the impacts of poor air conditions.

(Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD - Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK - Max Super Speciality Hospital)

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