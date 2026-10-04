US President Donald Trump has spoken about his habit of taking aspirin daily, saying he needs it "psychologically". He also defended his decision to take a relatively high dose of aspirin, despite concerns about the possible side effects. He said he had been following this routine for decades. Trump said, "I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood I guess. I don't know if it works or not but I've been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big one. They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don't know what the hell it is. It's a monster. They said, 'Sir, you don't need that!' I said, do me a favor, I've been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone."

Aspirin is a medicine that is used widely that can relieve pain and fever, but it also affects how blood clots. While doctors prescribe daily aspirin to certain people with cardiovascular disease, taking it every day is not recommended for everyone. The benefits of the medicine depends on a person's medical history, age and risk of bleeding. Read on to know what a daily aspirin habit can do to your body.

.@POTUS: "I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works, but psychologically, I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood, I guess. I don't know if it works or not, but I've been doing it for a long time — and here I am." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2AR04QwpAn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 4, 2026

What Happens When You Take Aspirin Daily?

It Can Reduce The Risk Of Another Heart Attack Or Stroke

Aspirin makes platelets, tiny blood components responsible for clotting, less likely to stick together. This can help prevent blood clots from blocking arteries supplying to the heart or brain. For people who have already had a heart attack, certain types of stroke or some heart procedures, prescribed low-dose aspirin can reduce the risk of another cardiovascular event. However, the decision depends on their individual condition.

It Can Increase The Risk Of Bleeding

Aspirin reduces the blood's ability to form clots. Although this can be helpful in preventing unwanted clots, it also means bleeding may take longer to stop. People taking aspirin regularly may notice that small cuts bleed for longer or that bruises appear more easily. Aspirin can also cause bleeding inside the stomach, intestines or, in rare cases, the brain.

It May Cause Stomach Irritation And Ulcers

Aspirin can interfere with substances that help protect the stomach lining from digestive acid. Regular use can therefore irritate the stomach and increase the risk of ulcers. Some people may experience stomach pain, indigestion or nausea. In severe cases, an ulcer can bleed, causing black, tar-like stools, or vomiting blood.

It May Help Prevent Another Cardiovascular Event

For people with cardiovascular disease, aspirin can be an important part of treatment. By reducing the formation of harmful blood clots, it can lower the chance of another heart attack or certain clot-related strokes. Doctors may also prescribe it after procedures such as the placement of a coronary stent. However, aspirin is only one part of treatment and does not replace medicines that control cholesterol, blood pressure or other risk factors.

It May Not Prevent A First Heart Attack

Taking aspirin every day was once more widely recommended to prevent heart attacks. However, research has shown that, for many people who have never had a heart attack or stroke, the potential benefit is small and may be outweighed by the risk of serious bleeding. Doctors now check a person's heart and bleeding risk before recommending aspirin for prevention.

The Risks Can Be Higher In Older Adults

The risk of bleeding generally increases with age. Older adults, particularly those above 70 who do not have cardiovascular disease, are usually advised against starting daily aspirin solely to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

It Can Interact With Other Medicines

Aspirin may increase bleeding risk when taken with blood thinners, certain painkillers and some other medicines. Combining aspirin with drugs such as ibuprofen or naproxen can also increase the risk of stomach irritation and bleeding. Anyone taking prescription medicines regularly should tell their doctor before starting aspirin.

Should You Take Aspirin Every Day?

Daily aspirin should not be treated as a general habit. Whether it is useful depends on why a person is taking it and how the benefits compare with the risks. People who have had a heart attack, certain strokes or a coronary stent may need regular aspirin under medical supervision. For people without known cardiovascular disease, routine use is often not recommended.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.