Experiencing Blood Sugar Spikes In Winter? 8 Simple Yet Effective Tips For People With Diabetes

Extreme temperatures can have a negative impact on both your body's capacity to make and use insulin. As the temperature decreases, many diabetics' blood sugar levels increase. That's because you might exercise less and consume more if the snow, ice, or cold weather keeps you inside.

Everyone requires a little bit of extra care and attention when the seasons change. This is especially crucial if you or a loved one has diabetes because it is a chronic health condition that requires ongoing care and attention throughout the year. Here are some recommendations for managing your blood sugar during the winter to prevent issues caused by diabetes.

Diabetes: You can try these tips to control blood sugar levels in the winter:

1. Boost your immunity

People become sick a lot during the winter, which can cause stress and ultimately increase blood sugar levels. Ask your diabetes doctor if you should get a flu shot every year. Maintain good cleanliness when using your glucometer and other diabetic medications, and always carry hand sanitiser to keep you free from bacteria.

2. Consume fenugreek water

Fenugreek is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine and is also well-known for its outstanding health advantages. Nutrients that enhance glucose tolerance and manage diabetes are abundant in fenugreek. To consume it, soak 2 tablespoons of the seeds in water overnight. On an empty stomach in the morning, consume the water and the seeds. As an alternative, fenugreek seed powder can be consumed with milk or even hot or cold water.

3. Always keep your levels in check

Your blood glucose levels may shift in response to a significant climatic change. If you observe that your blood glucose readings fluctuate regularly over the winter due to varied schedules and activities, speak with your diabetes doctor.

4. Manage your stress levels

Reducing stress-related hormones like cortisol, growth hormones, and adrenaline over time is an excellent approach to lower blood sugar-raising hormones. A person can select whichever modality they believe best suits them when it comes to the most effective technique for stress reduction. Alternative therapies including acupuncture, aromatherapy, guided imagery, and biofeedback are some examples of stress-reduction methods for diabetes that have been supported by research.

5. Eat more amla

This popular winter food has a variety of nutrients and benefits. Amla is recognized for controlling blood sugar levels and is high in vitamin C. Your pancreas can function more effectively to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Grind a few amlas into a fine paste after removing the seeds. Every morning, mix 2 tablespoons of amla paste with water to drink. For two benefits, combine amla juice and bitter gourd. It can be taken each morning.

6. Keep your hands warm

Winters might make it harder for you to monitor your blood sugar frequently and leave your hands feeling quite chilly. Wear gloves or mittens and protect your hands from the cold since more blood flows to your fingers when they are warmed. Before checking your blood sugar, especially warm up your hands.

7. Keep extra care of your feet

Your skin might get dry and your feet can break in the cold, which can leave you vulnerable to wounds and infections. Wear the appropriate winter-appropriate diabetic footwear, keep your feet hydrated, and monitor them daily. If you discover an injury or wound that is not healing, be sure to call your doctor right once.

8. Increase vitamin D intake

Among the best sources of vitamin D is sunlight. According to studies, vitamin D is necessary for the generation of insulin. Sitting in the sun for at least 30 minutes each day is good. This will stop your lack of vitamin D. You can have cereals, cheese, yogurt, and orange juice. They contain a lot of vitamin D.

Add these remedies and tips to your daily routine to make sure your sugar levels stay in check through the winter.

