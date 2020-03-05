Coronavirus Prevention: 5 Immunity Boosting Tips That Actually Work

Washing hands has been considered to be the most-effective tip for coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus in India: Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Bengaluru and Karnataka. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29 after a Paytm employee was tested positive. Now is the time to take precautionary measures. Wash your hands with soap and water as many times as you can. Cover your face while sneezing and coughing and use a mask regularly. At this point of time, it is also important that you work towards improving your immunity.

Immunity boosting tips for coronavirus prevention

Vitamin C-rich foods are considered to be the most effective when it comes to boosting your immunity. Here are some foods that must be a part of your diet for coronavirus prevention:

1. Amla

Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that amla must be a part of your daily diet. The Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of nutrients, especially Vitamin C, and antioxidants that work great for boosting your immunity. To include amla in your diet, you can have a tsp of chyawanprash in morning and in evening. You can have a raw amla (if you have the courage) or amla pickle or a mixture of amla and garlic clove on an empty stomach in order to improve your immunity.

2. Tulsi and ginger tea

This is a popular a concoction that is commonly consumed when suffering from cough and cold. A tulsi and ginger tea is what you need right now for giving a boost to your immunity. Boil a glass of water, add a few tulsi leaves, a small piece of grated ginger and a dash of black pepper. All these ingredients can help in fighting harmful bacteria and may keep viral infections away.

3. Ginger, tulsi and honey

Crush a piece of ginger and some tulsi leaves. And some honey to the mixture and have a tsp of this mixture in morning and in evening to keep your immunity strong.

A cup of ginger, tulsi and honey tea can boost your immunity naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Immunity boosting laddoos

Your daily dose of immunity can also come from homemade laddos made with some powerful ingredients like jaggery, ghee, turmeric and ginger powder. Remember, turmeric is the powerful secret ingredient here. It may provide a strange, slightly pungent taste to the laddoos, but it is the one ingredient which can take you a long way for a strong immunity. To prepare these laddoos, you need a tsp of powdered turmeric, a tsp of jaggery, a tsp of ghee and a tsp of ginger powder. Mix all ingredients well and prepare small round balls or laddoos. Have two or three every day for a stronger immunity.

5. Turmeric milk

Well, well. The age-old, time-tested remedy is here to your rescue yet again. A cup of haldi doodh (turmeric latte as it is popularly called) before bed time every day can do wonders for improving your immunity. What's more, it can help in reducing joint pain and arthritis pain. Add a tsp of turmeric powder to boiled milk. Add jaggery or honey to taste if you want it sweet. Drink it at least half an hour before bed time to get good sleep and be disease-free.

A cup of turmeric milk at night can help in boosting your immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.