Coronavirus Outbreak: Ayurvedic Tips That Can Boost Your Immunity For Covid-19 Prevention

Coronavirus in India: Covid-19 or the novel coronavirus has affected over a lakh people in more than 100 countries, and killed more than 3,000 people. 42 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. A three-year-old child in Kerala has recently tested positive for this rapidly spreading virus. The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and returned last Saturday. The family went through a thermal screening at the Kochi airport soon after they had landed. The family was kept in a quarantine facility at a hospital, where the child developed symptoms and eventually tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus prevention: Ayurvedic tips that can boost your immunity

The need of the hour right now is to take precautionary measures. From washing hands regularly to avoiding going to crowded places and consuming immunity-boosting foods, there's a lot that you need to in order to prevent being infected with coronavirus.

In this article, we are going to talk about Ayurvedic remedies that can help in giving a boost to your immunity, thus offering better protection against Covid-19.

1. Amla

Amla is one fruit which health experts have been recommending to have daily, especially because its in season and is also effective in boosting immunity. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends that you must have one amla every day. The Vitamin-C rich food can be consumed raw, as a pickle, as a murabba or in the form of a juice. Along with Vitamin C, amla is also rich in Vitamin B-complex and carotene.

2. Giloy

Amrut or giloy is known to pacify all three doshas, which are the forces that create the physical body. It is a herb which is safe for everyone. It is a powerful immunomodulator -- medicine which helps in regulating and normalising the immune system. The giloy root can also help in reducing stress, and has anti-leprotic and anti-malarial activities. Antioxidants in giloy can offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals. Regular consumption of giloy can be beneficial for boosting immunity in the long run.

3. Turmeric and black pepper

The magic of turmeric works well when combined with black pepper. Curcumin (the powerful compound in turmeric) is activated in the presence of piperine in black pepper. The two together can work wonders for boosting your immunity, believes lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. Curcumin has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Other immunity-boosting tips for Covid-19 prevention

As mentioned above, washing your hands regularly is the most important step for prevention of coronavirus. Apart from the aforementioned Ayurvedic herbs, you can also have the following foods for boosting your immunity:

Tulsi and ginger tea (any time during the day) Ginger, tulsi and honey concoction (two or three everyday) Immunity boosting laddoos (made with jaggery, ghee, turmeric and ginger powder) Turmeric milk at night

Know more about immunity boosting tips for coronavirus prevention here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.